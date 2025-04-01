Worried about bear market? Vijay Kedia shares wealth creation mantra; tells 3Ms are the most important

Well-known equity investor Vijay Kedia believes a basic formula can help you create wealth in any market. Addressing Surat-based Jainam Broking’s IOC 6.0, the market watcher said that invest first and spend later is the mantra for wealth creation.



Sharing his view on the ongoing volatility in the domestic equity markets, Kedia thinks the bear market will end in nine months. However, he advised investors to buy stocks for at least five years.



Kedia further added that one should be selective on companies with a bright future and strong management. “3Ms, which are management, management and management, are the most important while investing,” he said.



The market investor also advised market participants to look for a theme which is about to fly. “You may get such ignored shares at a rock bottom price,” he said at the conclave in March.



Kedia also advised investors against mirroring his buying and selling patterns in the domestic equity market. “You can follow my principles, but do your research and become an independent investor,” Kedia said, adding to chase the story of the company before investing.



“One can look for stocks in infrastructure and tourism space right now. Peer-to-peer comparison can assist in understanding whether the company is good or not in terms of investing. Comparing financial ratios can also help,” the market maven said.



Another unique session at the conclave was conducted by Harshubh Shah, an Astro-mathematics trader and analyst, who delved into the scientific relevance of astrology in stock market trends. He elaborated on how astrological principles can be leveraged to enhance trading strategies, offering a fresh perspective to market participants.



Meanwhile, Jainam Broking also created a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest financial investment session. Led by Harshubh Shah, the session saw 5,293 participants coming together to enhance their financial market knowledge.