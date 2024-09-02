scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
Big jump in commodity derivative trading in July

Feedback

Big jump in commodity derivative trading in July

SEBI monthly bulletin shows commodity derivatives trading rise 23 percent in July.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
MCX dominated the market, accounting for 98 percent of the total turnover followed by NSE at 1.7 percent and NCDEX at 0.3 percent. MCX dominated the market, accounting for 98 percent of the total turnover followed by NSE at 1.7 percent and NCDEX at 0.3 percent.

The turnover of commodity derivatives on Indian exchanges surged nearly 23 percent in July from the previous month, reaching Rs 45.8 lakh crore, according to the monthly bulletin of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The turnover rose across three exchanges but fell in one.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) saw its turnover rise by nearly 23 percent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 44.9 lakh crore. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) reported a 24 percent rise in turnover, reaching Rs 13,680 crore. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw a 39 percent increase, with a turnover of Rs 79,780 crore. However, trade in commodity derivatives dipped 7.7 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a turnover of just Rs 3 crore.

On the MCX, the farm segment turnover jumped 84 percent in July, while the non-agricultural segment grew by 10 percent. The increase in NCDEX turnover was driven by significant gains in castor seed, guar seed, kapas, guargum, and cotton seed oil cake, which rose by 105.9 percent, 47 percent, 32.7 percent, 30.4 percent, and 21.9 percent, respectively.

MCX dominated the market, accounting for 98 percent of the total turnover followed by NSE at 1.7 percent and NCDEX at 0.3 percent. Farm commodities contributed 0.3 per cent to the overall turnover, while non-agricultural commodities made up 99.7 percent. The agricultural segment's total turnover rose 22 percent MoM to Rs 13,760 crore, while the non-agricultural segment increased nearly 23 percent to Rs 45.7 lakh crore.

Futures contracts accounted for 13 percent of the total turnover, while options contracts comprised 87 percent. The overall turnover for futures rose by 10 percent from the previous month to Rs 5.8 lakh crore, while options turnover surged nearly 25 percent to Rs 40 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement