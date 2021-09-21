BSE investor base breaches 8 crore mark

BSE, which is Asia’s oldest stock exchange, today saw the number of registered investors trading on its platform cross the 8 crore mark.



As per information available on BSE website, the number of unique client codes registered with the exchange was pegged at 8.01 crore on Tuesday. Interestingly, it took only 107 days for the investor base to rise from 7 crore and breach the 8 crore mark.



This is also the shortest-ever period in which the investor base rose by a crore. The previous rise of 1 crore took 138 days.



Commenting on the occasion, BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: “Equity investments whether directly or through mutual funds is gaining ground over the last 1.5 years due to variety of reasons across the world. It is important for every investor to be careful and understand in detail the companies, processes and instruments in which they plan to invest or trade.”



Meanwhile, in terms of state-wise contribution, Maharashtra leads the pack with nearly 1.7 crore registered investors. It is also the only state to have more than 1 crore registered investors on BSE.



Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (94.41 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (62.75 lakh), Karnataka (47.88 lakh), Tamil Nadu (46.69 lakh) and West Bengal (43.64 lakh).



The lowest representation is from places like Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya along with the island territories – Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar.

In absolute terms, Maharashtra saw a little over 50 lakh investors coming to the market in the last one year. States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal each contributed more than 10 lakh new investors in the last one year.

Also read: World shares tumble on China Evergrande crisis, investor worry

Also read: Asia markets fight for footing as investors fret over Evergrande crisis