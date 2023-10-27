BSE Muhurat Trading 2023 will take place from 6 pm-7:15 pm on Nov 12

Continuing its annual tradition of Muhurat Trading on Diwali eve, BSE will host the special trading session of an hour on November 12, Sunday. According to BSE, the time for trading has been fixed at 6 pm to 7.15 pm by the oldest exchange of the country. However, this includes a pre-market session of 15 minutes.

Muhurat Trading is the special trading session, which is held by the exchanges on the occasion of Diwali. During this period, the exchanges are open only for one hour where traders and investors can punch in token trades to mark the beginning of the 'new samvat', which is new year in the financial markets.

Muhurat Trading is considered as an auspicious occasion to start anything new, including investing in the stock market. Some people buy shares to create wealth for their future generations on Diwali. It is believed that buying stocks during Muhurat Trading brings good luck and prosperity throughout the year.

Dalal Street will observe a holiday on November 14, Tuesday, on the account of Diwali Balipratipada. Usually, the day is marked the next day of the Diwali eve. This year, being an exception, will have a gap of a day for the observation of the festival, which is also known as Bali Padyami or Virapratipada in some parts of the country.

During the last two Muhurat Trading sessions, stock markets have closed higher. Both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added about 0.9 per cent each on 2022's Muhurat Trading session, while 2021's Diwali eve saw both headline indices rising about half a per cent each.