'BSE, NSE love chaos': Traders slam stock exchanges for rescheduling market holiday with 24-hour notice

Traders on Tuesday slammed stock exchanges' decision to keep markets closed on Thursday (June 29) instead of the earlier announced Wednesday (June 28) in view of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid.

The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.

Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.

Many traders took to Twitter to slam the last-minute decision by NSE, BSE on market holiday as it will affect their holiday plans.

'NSE loves chaos,' joked a Twitter user while responding the NSE notification on the rescheduled market holiday.

😊😊😊 Nse Mai Chand Kaun dheka...



Ek din phele created a joker moment..



Nse loves chaos 🃏 pic.twitter.com/wyOO8TYE32 — Ravi Agarwal (@raviagarwal108) June 27, 2023

Another Twitter user said those trading in the midcap expiry on Tuesday morning would have faced losses thinking the expiry would be advanced by a day in view of a market holiday on Wednesday.

Some traders complained on Twitter that the stock exchanges should have taken a similar step during Holi earlier this year.

Some traders accused the exchanges of being "highly irresponsible" for not making the announcement before opening of the markets on Tuesday.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday scrapped its plan to shift expiry day for Future & Options (F&O) contracts of Nifty Bank to Friday from Thursday.

This came after rival exchange BSE requested NSE to consider shifting the Nifty Bank expiry to any day other than Friday for balanced market development.



