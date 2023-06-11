'Hope SEBI cracks down on such finfluencers': Akshat Shrivastava gets trolled for '1.2% yield' tweet on Statue of Unity

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava has been facing intense trolling on Twitter for his tweet on supposed meagre return on investment on building Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

The 182-meter high statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was inaugurated in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kevadiya colony of Narmada district.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the project took 42 months to complete. Apart from the statue itself, there are five other related sites that are constructed along with the world’s tallest statue.

"Statue of Unity cost: around Rs 3000Cr. The total ticket sales (+parking) it generated between 2018-2020 (before COVID) was Rs 116 Cr. At this rate, that's an impressive yield of 1.2%. And, it will take around 80 years to break even on the investment," tweeted Shrivastava on Friday.

Shrivastava got slammed for the tweet because netizens thought he's missing on the intangibles like growth in and around Kevadiya because of the statue.

"I hope SEBI cracks down on such fin-influencers soon. Scamming people with crypto and then propagating garbage illiterate theories. Ask him how much economic activity added, and he will block you, like he blocked me when I asked about his Vauld scam," tweeted Gabbar aka Abhishek Asthana who also appeared on Shark Tank season 2 to make a pitch.

I hope SEBI cracks down on such fin-influencers soon. Scamming people with crypto and then propagating garbage illiterate theories. Ask him how much economic activity added, and he will block you, like he blocked me when I asked about his Vauld scam pic.twitter.com/DlWxVQ3Msj — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 9, 2023

Asthana is referring to the Singapore-based crypto firm that Shrivastava 'pumped' before it suspended its transactions last year.

Vauld was a crypto exchange that was giving fixed 12% on crypto deposits



Many big financial influencers promoted that product and that company went bankrupt and most people lost their money — Lakshya Narula (@learnwlakshya) June 9, 2023

This man needs to be pinned first . He is known for pushing agendas and promoting sponsored content that has already impacted lot of investors . — Pratiek Katarria (@PrateekUtters) June 9, 2023

He asks his subscribers not to own a house but himself owns number of real estate propt — Master Aadmi (@khamankhakra) June 9, 2023

On Sunday, Shrivastava posted another tweet about memorials for Gandhi family generating zero revenue.

"If the statue building model to attract tourists was working so well, most countries would have done it to boost their GDP. The economic analysis could also have easily been presented to back this model. But unfortunately there are no studies that verify that such models work," he tweeted.

The finfluencer also weighed on Taj Mahal and its economic merits.

"Taj Mahal, other prominent structures were built during the time of kings and queens as an ode to their emperor/empire. The primary goal of monarchy was to depict the grandeur of the monarch and families. Empire building shouldn't be done in 21st Century by taxing the public. We don't live in a monarchy," he tweeted.

Very valid point; not sure about the exact computation though.



My argument remains the same: stop building monuments on taxpayer's money for political gains.



This is done by several political parties (I have quoted their work on my previous tweets)



Now, many would highlight… pic.twitter.com/PHid9ydrdJ — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) June 11, 2023

On Saturday, Shrivastava responded to a troll who called him 'shameless' for calling a national monument near waste of money.

"Shamelessness is 300,000 kids dying due to hunger every year in India. But, public money being used to build monuments for political gains. If those national icons were alive and you would have asked them: should we build your statue or give food to people? Guess their answer," tweeted Shrivastava.

Shamelessness is 300,000 kids dying due to hunger every year in India. But, public money being used to build monuments for political gains.



If those national icons were alive and you would have asked them: should we build your statue or give food to people?



Guess their… pic.twitter.com/e3VuTgWpdd — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) June 10, 2023

Here are a few Twitter reactions against Shrivastava's theory on national monuments.

Forget statue of Unity, Akshat, The amount of Rs. 350 that I spent on framing my grandparents photo is giving zero returns. https://t.co/kKVUVimLLJ — Mahesh Jagga (@MaheshJagga) June 9, 2023

Govt: we will build houses for poor.



Akshat: RoI is Nil. Stop.



We want to give food.

Akshat: 😡



How about gas?

Akshat: 😤



Road?

Akshat: 😳😳



Govt: then what do I have to do with this money.



Akshat: invest in Vauld. 😎 https://t.co/XiLpG76tUS — Ashu (@muglikar_) June 10, 2023