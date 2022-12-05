'I lost my patience, sorry,' says PR Sundar on controversial tweet

PR Sundar, an options trader, who has faced flak for his distasteful comments on Twitter, has apologised on his YouTube handle regarding the same. In a video titled "I lost my patience. I am sorry," Sundar said: "people say I should not have used certain unparliamentary words and I do agree."

Sundar, while chatting with another Twitter user last month on the concept of verification of mark-to-market (MTM) gains, made comments about women and virginity, which were criticised heavily by Twitterati. In a tweet on December 3, Sundar said he posted an apology earlier, yet trolls kept abusing him. He said he would come out with an apology video as well "this evening."

Later the Chennai-based options trader apologised to his followers in the Youtube video. The video has been viewed 1.56 lakh times.

"Of course, no need to say I did not mean it. I tweeted him only for the purpose of argument to make him understand the concept. Otherwise, I did not know whether he had a daughter or not," Sundar said in the YouTube video.

"Although I have deleted the tweet, it is he who said if the man testifies, the woman also should testify. My point was that it is nobody's business. People are taking my last comment out of context. Since so many people were trolling me, and this Mr Vijay is probably not a troller, he might has given his frank opinion, but he probably does not know my background," Sundar said.

Sundar said he did not have a biological daughter, but had a few women in his life whom he considered as daughters. Sundar said he was paying school fees for at least 10 girl children.

Meanwhile, in another video, the finfluencer clarified the Sebi's ongoing investigation was regarding the operations of his company, and had nothing to do with the tweet he made earlier.

Sundar has over 10 lakh YouTube subscribers and 4.89 lakh Twitter followers.

In a tweet, he wrote that many people were more concerned about Sebi's investigation into his company than him. He also shared a link of a video titled 'Is PR Sundar running away from India?' and wrote: "I will keep running away from India and many a time to Dubai. I will keep running away to Switzerland, but don't worry. After running for one week for vacation, I will come back to India," he said.