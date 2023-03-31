scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
NSE reduces Bank Nifty lot size to 15 from July 2023 monthly expiry

Feedback

NSE reduces Bank Nifty lot size to 15 from July 2023 monthly expiry

Contracts with August 2023 weekly expiry and beyond will have revised market lots and the circular will come into effect from April 28, 2023, says NSE

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
However, NSE left other market lots of derivatives contracts on indices unchanged However, NSE left other market lots of derivatives contracts on indices unchanged

National Stock Exchange on Friday announced reduction in Bank Nifty's lot size to 15 from 25 from July 2023 monthly expiry. However, NSE left other market lots of derivatives contracts on indices unchanged, namely Nifty 50, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap Select, at 50, 45 and 75, respectively. NSE said its circular would come into effect from April 28, 2023. 

The revised market lot will be applicable as follows: 

1. Only the far month contract i.e. July 2023 expiry contracts will be revised for market lots. Contracts with maturity of April 2023, May 2023 and June 2023 would continue to have the existing market lots. All subsequent contracts (i.e. July 2023 monthly expiry and beyond) will have revised market lots.

2. The day spread order book will not be available for the combination contract of May 2023 July 2023 and June 2023 July 2023 expiries.

3. Contracts with August 2023 Weekly expiry and beyond will have revised market lots.

4. The lot size of all existing BANKNIFTY long term options contracts (having expiry greater than 3 months) shall be revised from 25 to 15 after expiry of June 2023 contracts (i.e. June 30, 2023).

NSE's move comes days after government increased securities transaction tax on F&O traders. 

In the Finance Bill 2023, the STT on options has been increased to 0.0625 per cent from 0.05 per cent and on futures contracts to 0.0125 from 0.01 per cent.

Traders in the futures segment will now have to pay STT of Rs 1,250 on Rs 1 crore of turnover against the earlier levy of Rs 1,000, while traders in the options segment will now have to pay STT of Rs 6,250 on Rs 1 crore of turnover against the earlier levy of Rs 5,000.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 31, 2023, 9:46 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement