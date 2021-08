NSE to allow trading in US-listed stocks via NSE-IFSC platform

NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), has announced that trading in select US stocks will be facilitated through its platform soon. The proposed framework will make US stocks affordable to Indian retail investors.

The offering will be in the form of unsponsored depositary receipts, which IFSC Authority has facilitated under regulatory sandbox.

"The entire trading, clearing, settlement and holding of US stocks will be under the regulatory structure of IFSC Authority," NSE IFSC said in a statement.

It is a first of its kind initiative at IFSC, where Indian retail investors will be able to transact on the NSE IFSC platform under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits, prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The model will not only provide an additional investment opportunity to the Indian investors but also make the entire process of investment easy and available at a low cost. Investors will be provided with an option to trade in fractional quantities when compared to the underlying shares traded in US markets.

NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Limited (NICCL) will offer its robust risk management framework, facilitate clearing and settlement of all trades in depository receipts and provide settlement guarantee in respect to all trades executed on the NSE IFSC platform.

All the trades will also be covered under the investor protection framework at NSE IFSC. Investors will be able to hold the depository receipts in their own demat accounts opened in GIFT City and will be entitled to receive corporate action benefits pertaining to the underlying stock.

NSE IFSC will announce the operational details shortly and will launch the product at the earliest possible time. Depositories, banks and brokers have already started working with NSE IFSC to enable these investment products for Indian investors.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, "This will be an innovative product, and one of the key milestones for NSE IFSC that will expand the product coverage of the Exchange beyond existing clientele. The product enables resident individuals to easily and cost effectively invest in US stocks under the LRS framework of RBI (which permits the resident individuals to remit up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year for any permitted current or capital account transaction)."

Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City said GIFT City is emerging as a financial gateway of a country for investment in India and globally. The ecosystem of international banks, international exchanges and capital market intermediaries have been growing rapidly at GIFT City.

