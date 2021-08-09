This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4 lakh in one year, did you miss the rally?

Share of APL Apollo Tubes has delivered 304% returns to its shareholders in one year. The stock, which opened at Rs 433.60 on August 10, 2020 ended at Rs 1,752.75 on BSE today.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in APL Apollo Tubes stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 4.04 lakh today.

In comparison, Sensex has risen merely 42.87% during the period.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,794.4 today, rising 2.46% against previous close of Rs 1,751.30 on BSE APL Apollo Tubes share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

The share has gained 97.13% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.06 crore on BSE. Later, the share ended 0.08% higher at Rs 1,752.75.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21,919 crore.

In July end, the firm announced its board would consider an issue of bonus shares on August 6. Buoyed by the proposal, the stock hit its record high on July 28.

The stock hit all-time high of Rs 1,850 on July 28, 2021.On August 12, 2020, the stock hit 52-week low of Rs 411.

On August 6, the board cleared proposal to issue bonus shares.

Promoters reduced stake to 36.88% in Q1 from 37% in Q4 of last fiscal. Public shareholders owned 63.12% at the end of June quarter against 63% stake in the March quarter.

Number of mutual fund schemes holding shares of the firm rose to 17 in June quarter against 13 in the March quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors raised their holding to 25.69% in June quarter against 24.2% stake in the March quarter of previous fiscal.

The firm has outshined peers when it comes to returns to shareholders during the last one year.

While SAIL stock zoomed 255% in one year, Hindalco share climbed 144% during the period.Tata Steel share could post 250% gains and JSW Steel share managed to rise 211% in one year.

The financial performance of the firm has been stellar, especially since March 2020 when economic activity in India came to a standstill due to two coronavirus lockdowns.

The firm reported a huge 778.13% rise in June quarter net profit at Rs 147.35 crore against profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Sales zoomed 128% to Rs 2,534.28 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,109 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income climbed 258% to Rs 254.66 crore in Q1 against Rs 71.07 crore in Q1 of previous fiscal.

However, financial performance lost some sheen due to the coronavirus lockdown in the first half of 2021 when it comes to quarter-on-quarter earnings.

Net profit rose just 23% from Rs 119.22 crore in Q4 of last fiscal on a quarter on quarter basis. Sales growth turned negative from Rs 2,586.97 crore in Q4 of last fiscal, down 2.04% in Q1.

On an annual basis, net profit rose 51.35% to Rs 360.16 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 237.97 crore profit for the fiscal ended March 2020. Sales climbed 10% to Rs 8,499.75 crore in last fiscal against Rs 7,723 crore sales for the fiscal ended March 2020.

APL Apollo Tubes manufactures and exports galvanized steel tubes, galvanized steel pipes, and welded black pipes and tubes.

