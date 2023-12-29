Pilot phase of 'UPI for secondary market' to begin Jan 1; CRED's Kunal Shah says 'big moment for India'

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday announced the launch of "UPI for Secondary Market" from January 1, 2024 in its Beta phase for the equity cash segment.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in India. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock.

"Glad to announce the launch of 'UPI for Secondary Market' from 1st Jan’24 in its Beta phase for the equity cash segment, with collaborative support of key stakeholders including clearing corporations, stock exchanges, depositories, stockbrokers, banks & UPI app providers," said NPCI in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter).

ASBA-like facility of 'Trading supported by blocked amount in Secondary Market' through block mechanism was approved by SEBI, based on the RBI-approved facility of single-block-and-multiple-debit in UPI, with the implementation timeline of January 1, 2024, said NPCI in a press release.

The launch of 'UPI for Secondary Market is set to commence next week in its Beta phase for the equity cash segment, with the collaborative support of key stakeholders, including clearing corporations, stock exchanges, depositories, stockbrokers, banks and UPI app providers. Initially, this functionality will be available for limited set of pilot customers, added NPCI.

During this pilot, investors can block funds in their bank accounts, which will only be debited by the Clearing Corporations upon trade confirmation during settlement. Clearing Corporations will directly process payouts to these clients on a T+1 basis.

CRED founder Kunal Shah said UPI coming into secondary market is a "big moment for India".

"News of UPI coming into secondary market is a big moment for India. As this move increases speed of money & opportunity to reach same day settlement for stock exchanges in India - first of its kind in the world," he said in a post on X platform.

This Beta launch is facilitated by Groww as the brokerage app, alongside BHIM, Groww, and YES PAY NEXT as UPI apps. Initially, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers will be able to avail this facility. Further, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank are acting as sponsor banks for the clearing corporation and exchanges.

Other stakeholders, including stockbrokers such as Zerodha, Customer’s banks like Axis Bank and Yes Bank, and UPI-enabled apps like Paytm and PhonePe are in the certification stage and set to participate in Beta launch soon.

