RBI increases market trading hours: Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it has amended the market trading hours regulated by the central bank in view of easing COVID-19 situation in the country to their pre-pandemic timing.

The central bank stated, "With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 a.m."

Currently, the markets open at 10 am.

Accordingly, the changes will take place with effect from April 18, 2022.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

On Friday, while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that markets regulated by the central bank will start trading from 9 am from April 18.

