Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty quoted 12 points lower at 17,272.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

On Thursday, Sensex closed 12 points lower at 57,794.32 and Nifty ended 9.65 points lower at 17,203.95.



NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Wipro.

Sensex has gained 21.03% and Nifty has risen 23.05% since the beginning of this year.

In a year, Sensex has climbed 21.04% and Nifty has risen 23.04%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 986.32 crore on December 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

