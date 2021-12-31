Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty scales 17,300; Titan, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank top gainers

Benchmark indices opened higher in the last trading session of year 2021, led by gains in consumer durables and banking stocks. Sensex rose 353 points to 58,148 and Nifty was trading 103 points higher at 17,307.

Titan share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.09% followed by Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel.

NTPC was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.50 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's and Infosys.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 143 points and 230 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, BSE consumer durables, banking and metal indices rose 614 points, 371 points and 236 points, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in green.

The market breadth was positive with 2,117 shares trading higher against 501 stocks in the red. 68 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 264.82 lakh crore.

On Thursday, Sensex closed 12 points lower at 57,794.32 and Nifty ended 9.65 points lower at 17,203.95.

NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Wipro.

Sensex has gained 21.03% and Nifty has risen 23.05% since the beginning of this year.

In a year, Sensex has climbed 21.04% and Nifty has risen 23.04%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 986.32 crore on December 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.