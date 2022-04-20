Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Good morning!

Equity benchmarks extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweights HDFC twins and Infosys amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463 and Nifty 50 crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 120 points higher at 17,028.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463. During the day, the 30-stock index tanked 1157 points to 56,009. For the majority of session, Sensex hovered around the positive territory. It gained nearly 300 points to 57,464.

Nifty crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers falling up to 5.50 per cent. RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.71 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 ended in the red.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 266.02 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 296 points and 354 points, respectively.