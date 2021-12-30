Share Market Updates: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 17,200; IT stocks shine

Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon session today led by IT stocks. Sensex advanced over 100 points to 57,914.64 and Nifty was trading 19 points higher at 17,232.70.

Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Wipro, NTPC, Dr Reddy and TCS.

Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki were among the Sensex losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 11 were trading lower.

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 184 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 57621.71, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 50 points or 0.30 per cent to 17162.80.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices snapped two days of gaining streak due to profit booking in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC. Sensex ended 90.99 points lower at 57,806.49 in volatile trade. Similarly, Nifty fell 19.65 points to 17,213.60.

SBI was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.45 per cent, followed by ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and M&M. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, rising up to 2.86%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 975.23 crore on December 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,006.93 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.



