Share Market Updates: Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty above 17,000; ITC jumps 3%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon session today, led by gains in power and banking stocks. Sensex jumped over 446 points to 57,376.78 and Nifty was trading 132.85 points higher at 17,088.30.

ITC was the top Sensex gainer, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, SBI and Infosys.

Ultratech Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the Sensex losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 25 were trading higher.

Meanwhile, the country's second largest pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services made a strong market debut today. Shares of Medplus Health listed at a premium of 30.65 per cent at Rs 1,040 on NSE compared to the issue price of Rs 796. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 780-796.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 291 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 57,221.82, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 85.50 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,040.95.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking gains in capital goods, banking and auto shares amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 611 points higher at 56,930 and Nifty advanced 184 points to 16,955. Bajaj Finance, Airtel, Sun Pharma and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94 per cent. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.77%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 353 points to 24,395 and 462 points to 28,332, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.22 lakh crore.