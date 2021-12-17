Share Market Updates: Sensex slips 150 points, Nifty holds 17,200; Titan tanks 3%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid weak global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 157 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 57,743.93, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 48.25 points or 0.28 per cent to 17,200.15.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top gainers.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid positive global cues.

Sensex rose 113.11 points to settle at 57,901 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,248.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer rising 2.61 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,468.71 crore on December 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,533.15 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.