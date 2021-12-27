Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 450 points, Nifty below 17,000; IndusInd Bank slips 5%

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 465.35 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 56,658.96, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 128.40 points or 0.76 per cent to 16,875.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj twins, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.

Benchmark indices snapped three-day gaining streak on Friday as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh imposed night curfew amid rising cases of Omicron in the country.

After a choppy session, Sensex ended 190.97 points lower at 57,124 and Nifty declined 68.85 points to 17,003.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 715 crore on December 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 43.24 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.