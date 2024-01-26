Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on January 26? Full list of holidays

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on January 26 for Republic Day. There will be no trading in equities, equity derivatives, interest rate derivatives and currency derivatives.



Trading resumes on Monday, January 29, 2024. India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.

Top gainers included Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Divis Lab, while losers were Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid.

The rupee ended flat at 83.12 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 83.13. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions. The morning session starts from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:30 to 11:55 pm. The next stock market holiday will be on the occasion of Mahashivratri which is Friday, March 8.



Trading takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance).

The market timings are:

1) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs

2) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

3) Closing Session

Held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

4) Block Deal Session

Timings: Morning Window: Between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.

Afternoon Window: Between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM



BSE, NSE will be shut for trading on the following days

Mahashivaratri - March 8

Holi - March 25

Good Friday - March 29

Ramzan - April 11

Ram Navami - April 17

Maharashtra Day - May 1

Bakri Id - June 17

Muharram - July 17

Independence Day - August 15

Mahatma Gandhi - October 2

Diwali - November 1

Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15

Christmas - December 25