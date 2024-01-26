Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on January 26? Full list of holidays

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on January 26 for Republic Day. There will be no trading in equities, equity derivatives, interest rate derivatives and currency derivatives.
Trading resumes on Monday, January 29, 2024. India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.
Top gainers included Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Divis Lab, while losers were Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid.
The rupee ended flat at 83.12 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 83.13. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions. The morning session starts from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:30 to 11:55 pm. The next stock market holiday will be on the occasion of Mahashivratri which is Friday, March 8.
Trading takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance).
The market timings are:
1) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs
2) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
3) Closing Session
Held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
4) Block Deal Session
Timings: Morning Window: Between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: Between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
BSE, NSE will be shut for trading on the following days
Mahashivaratri - March 8
Holi - March 25
Good Friday - March 29
Ramzan - April 11
Ram Navami - April 17
Maharashtra Day - May 1
Bakri Id - June 17
Muharram - July 17
Independence Day - August 15
Mahatma Gandhi - October 2
Diwali - November 1
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15
Christmas - December 25
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today