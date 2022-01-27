Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1300 pts, Nifty below 17k; HCL Tech slips 4%

On Tuesday, the Indian market snapped its five-day losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

12:10 pm: Market check

The benchmark indices were trading sharply lower on Thursday. Sensex slumped over 1200 points to 56,532.83 and Nifty plunged over 300 points to 16,900.

HCL Tech was the top loser on Sensex, declining 4 per cent followed by Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel.

11:25 am: Torrent Pharma shares tank 16%

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited plunged over 16 per cent today after the firm reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 2021.

The reported a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 249 crore as its US business registered a 20 per cent decline in revenue.



The company's total revenue rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,108 crore during the quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5 per cent to Rs 585 crore.

11:00 am: Investors lose Rs 21 lakh crore

Investors have lost over Rs 21 lakh crore since January 17 as Indian equity market suffered losses in line with global equities. Sensex which stood at 61,308 on January 17 has tumbled 4,468 points till date in a series of loss-making sessions except the one on January 25.



The crash has wiped out Rs 21.28 lakh crore from investor wealth in seven trading sessions. Market cap of BSE listed firms fell to Rs 258.74 lakh crore today against Rs 280.02 lakh crore on January 17.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/investor-wealth-sensex-tumbles-4500-pts-in-seven-sessions-nifty-crash-320465-2022-01-27

10:30 am: Wipro in focus

Wipro Limited, one of the leading IT companies in India, has appointed Badrinath Srinivasan (Badri) as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia. Srinivasan joins Wipro from Infosys and, in his new role, will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building.

He will also be responsible for strengthening the key markets of Southeast Asia, focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements. He is based in Singapore and will report to NS Bala, CEO, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa).

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/badrinath-srinivasan-appointed-managing-director-for-wipro-southeast-asia-320464-2022-01-27

10:10 am: Dollar reaches near five-week high as US Fed flags hikes

The dollar was perched near a five-week high on Thursday, bolstered after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell primed investors for US interest rate hikes beginning in March.

Overnight the Fed left policy unchanged but Powell foreshadowed a sustained battle to tame inflation.

He told reporters there was "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market" and said the Fed was of a mind to begin lifting rates in March.

9:40 am: Adani Wilmar IPO opens today: Should you subscribe to the issue?

The initial public offer (IPO) of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) will open today. The Adani Group firm has already collected Rs 940 crore from anchor investors. It plans to raise Rs 3,600 crore through the IPO. The issue will close on January 31.

AWL is a 50:50 joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani group and Singapore's Wilmar group. The company, which sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand, cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from the Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier.

The company has decided to allocate around 4.09 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 230 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 940 crore.

9:18 am: Market Opening

The benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid weak global cues. Sensex crashed over 1000 points to 56,809 and Nifty slipped below 17,000.

HDFC Bank was the top loser on Sensex, declining 3 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy, Titan, Wipro, HCL Tech and HDFC.

Except Nifty PSU Bank, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red.

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 243 points. Markets have seen 5.5 percent fall in the previous five consecutive sessions before seeing a recovery on Tuesday.

Global markets- US Market and Asian Markets are under pressure on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated an interest rate hike could be seen in March and supply concerns rising from the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Oil rose on Wednesday, touching $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years as tight supply and rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for growth in India's gross domestic product (GDP) in FY23 by 50 basis points (bps) to 9 percent and FY24 by 50 bps to 7.1 percent this will provide some support.

Results for today: Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Accelya Solutions India, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, CE Info Systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vaibhav Global, Wabco India, Wockhardt and some others.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17,500 followed by 17,800 and on the downside 17,000 followed by 16,600 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,000 and 37,100 respectively.

8:50 am: Rupee falls by 16 paise

The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paise to close at 74.76 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers and a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

Investors' weak appetite for riskier assets also weighed on the rupee. Moreover, market participants are now eyeing the U.S. Fed's meeting outcome for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80 during the session.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,094.48 crore on January 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,534.53 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global Updates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

Also read: https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/fed-likely-to-hike-rates-in-march-powell-vows-sustained-inflation-fight-320448-2022-01-27

"The committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting assuming that the conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in a news conference, pinning down a policy statement from the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee that only said rates would rise "soon."

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, taking an abrupt nosedive that reversed earlier solid gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

Also read: https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/wall-street-gains-evaporate-sp-500-ends-lower-on-fed-warning-320450-2022-01-27

All three major U.S. stock indexes gyrated wildly in the final minutes of a session that ended with the Dow joining the S&P in negative territory and the Nasdaq eking out a nominal gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 129.64 points, or 0.38%, to 34,168.09, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 6.52 points, or 0.15%, to 4,349.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 2.82 points, or 0.02%, to 13,542.12.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 249.75 points to 16,935.50 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian market snapped its five-day losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

The broader indices were boosted by strong gains in Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and SBI amid a supportive trend in European equities.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC. Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Infosys and Tech were among the top losers, falling up to 1.75%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended higher.