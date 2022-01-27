Badrinath Srinivasan appointed Managing Director for Wipro Southeast Asia

Wipro Limited, one of the leading IT companies in India, has appointed Badrinath Srinivasan (Badri) as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia. Srinivasan joins Wipro from Infosys and, in his new role, will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building. He will also be responsible for strengthening the key markets of Southeast Asia, focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements. He is based in Singapore and will report to NS Bala, CEO, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa).

On the new appointment, NS Bala, CEO, APMEA, Wipro said, “Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus region for Wipro over the years and, even more so now, with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation. I’m excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region.”

Srinivasan holds an Engineering degree in Electronics & Communications and is an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. Over nearly two decades at Infosys, Srinivasan held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, and partnered with customers across industry verticals steering their digital transformation agendas. He led strategic initiatives in Asia including driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems.

“It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organisation that I truly admire for its culture and values. Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernisation and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro's regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities,” said Badri Srinivasan.

Present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, Wipro has partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Southeast Asia is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, and Topcoder.

