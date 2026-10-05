Delta Corp shares zoom 19%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

Delta Corp shares zoomed 19.33% to Rs 87.44 in the afternoon session today. Delta Corp stock was among the top gainers on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2300 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 46.50 crore with 56.58 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

With the current rally, the Delta Corp stock has approached its 52-week high of Rs 87.99 reached on September 30, 2026.

Delta Corp shares trade higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

A group of nearly a dozen real-money gaming (RMG) founders has approached the GST Council seeking relief from potential personal liability arising from the sector’s disputed tax demands. The industry has also urged the Council to consider using Section 11A of the GST Act to waive the contested dues.

The GST Council’s October 7 meeting is being closely watched by the gaming industry, with companies and founders looking for clarity on the potential tax relief and liability-related issues.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.