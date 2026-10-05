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Delta Corp shares zoom 19%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

Delta Corp shares zoom 19%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

DELTACORP73.48(8.73%)

Delta Corp shares zoomed 19.33% to Rs 87.44 in the afternoon session today. Delta Corp stock was among the top gainers on BSE.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:59 PM IST
Delta Corp shares zoom 19%, approach 52-week high; here's why With the current rally, the Delta Corp stock has approached its 52-week high of Rs 87.99 reached on September 30, 2026.  

Delta Corp share price today: Shares of Delta Corp Ltd surged 19% on Monday amid a report that said Delta Corp, along with its two subsidiaries, received combined final GST demands of roughly Rs 117 crore, sharply lower than the approximately Rs 16,000 crore mentioned in the show-cause notices.

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The gaming sector is awaiting the outcome of the pending adjudication proceedings, with the Supreme Court setting October 14 as the deadline, a report by The Economic Times said.

Delta Corp shares zoomed 19.33% to Rs 87.44 in the afternoon session today. Delta Corp stock was among the top gainers on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2300 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 46.50 crore with 56.58 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

With the current rally, the Delta Corp stock has approached its 52-week high of Rs 87.99 reached on September 30, 2026.

Delta Corp shares trade higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

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A group of nearly a dozen real-money gaming (RMG) founders has approached the GST Council seeking relief from potential personal liability arising from the sector’s disputed tax demands. The industry has also urged the Council to consider using Section 11A of the GST Act to waive the contested dues.

The GST Council’s October 7 meeting is being closely watched by the gaming industry, with companies and founders looking for clarity on the potential tax relief and liability-related issues.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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