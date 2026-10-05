TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: 3 takeaways from Accenture's Q4 results; top picks

"FY27 revenue guidance implies a deceleration in organic growth to 2-2.5 per cent (at mid-point) vs 3 per cent for FY26. This, along with the increase in pricing competition seen in the Aug’26 quarter and management commentary of prevailing challenging demand environment, signals a tougher demand environment for Indian IT Services as well," it said.

Among three key takeaways for Indian IT firms, Jefferies said growth may be lower in FY28, posing risks to consensus expectations. It said Indian IT firms may need to step up M&A to support growth, which in turn may impact margins. Lastly, continued growth, albeit at a slower pace, amid weak macro and AI pressures for large IT names may raise their floor PE multiples to 12-13 times from sub-10 times levels as concerns around terminal value ease.

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"This may drive a near-term rally, however, we maintain our cautious stance and recommend trimming positions on any such rally given the lack of earnings momentum. We prefer mid-sized IT firms with Coforge and Sagility our picks," it said.

Emkay Global said the management indicated that broader demand dynamics remained largely unchanged. This brokerage said pricing for Accenture was stable through FY26 but declined in many areas in Q4, suggesting competitive intensity remains a constraint, while AI-led productivity may allow vendors to support incremental volumes with lower hiring.

Accenture's fixed-price and outcome-based work now account for 65 per cent of bookings, reflecting the shift away from effort-based pricing.

After taking guidance into account, Emkay said the overall commentary supports a stabilizing demand backdrop rather than a strong cyclical recovery.

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"The NIFTY IT Index has underperformed the broader market by 4.4 per cent/4.6 per cent over the past 1M/6M amid concerns around weak demand, macro uncertainties, soft discretionary spending, AI-led disruption to the traditional book of business, and evolving industry economics, partly offset by rupee depreciation. Our pecking order among large caps is TCS, Infosys, LTM, HCL Tech, TECHM, and Wipro," it said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Accenture’s results, commentary and guidance are slightly positive for Indian IT. Guidance of recovery in consulting business alludes to early signs of possible recovery in discretionary spends, though not in the immediate future.

"We continue to remain positive on the sector and maintain that Gen AI will eventually lead to expansion of TAM for Indian IT companies," it said

Choice Institutional said Accenture’s commentary points to improving demand signals, particularly around AI-led transformation, but the pace of conversion into reported revenues remains the key monitor.

"We, therefore, forecast FY27 to remain another subdued growth year for Indian IT, with AI-led productivity pass-throughs, pricing pressure and continued softness in discretionary spending projected to constrain reported growth. Within Tier-1, we prefer TCS, TECHM and, among mid-caps, we have COFORGE and MPHASIS as our preferred investment ideas," it said.