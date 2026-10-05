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TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: 3 takeaways from Accenture's Q4 results; top picks

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: 3 takeaways from Accenture's Q4 results; top picks

INFY1,020.15(1.43%)

After taking the guidance into account, Emkay said the overall commentary supports a stabilizing demand backdrop rather than a strong cyclical recovery. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 2:50 PM IST
TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM: 3 takeaways from Accenture's Q4 results; top picksJefferies said continued growth, albeit at a slower pace, amid weak macro conditions and AI pressures on large IT names could raise their floor PE multiples to 12-13 times.

Accenture's August quarter results and guidance for FY27 implied deceleration in organic revenue growth for the full fiscal, which hinted at a tougher demand environment for Indian IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and HCL Technologies LTd.

ICICI Securities said Accenture’s Q4FY26 and FY26 bookings grew at an unimpressive 2.7 per cent YoY and 1.6 per cent YoY. It expects Indian largecap IT Services firms to experience similar moderation. An acceleration in managed services bookings is required for an overall improvement in the revenue growth trajectory for Indian IT Services, ICICI Securities said.

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"FY27 revenue guidance implies a deceleration in organic growth to 2-2.5 per cent (at mid-point) vs 3 per cent for FY26. This, along with the increase in pricing competition seen in the Aug’26 quarter and management commentary of prevailing challenging demand environment, signals a tougher demand environment for Indian IT Services as well," it said.

Among three key takeaways for Indian IT firms, Jefferies said growth may be lower in FY28, posing risks to consensus expectations. It said Indian IT firms may need to step up M&A to support growth, which in turn may impact margins. Lastly, continued growth, albeit at a slower pace, amid weak macro and AI pressures for large IT names may raise their floor PE multiples to 12-13 times from sub-10 times levels as concerns around terminal value ease.

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"This may drive a near-term rally, however, we maintain our cautious stance and recommend trimming positions on any such rally given the lack of earnings momentum. We prefer mid-sized IT firms with Coforge and Sagility our picks," it said.

Emkay Global said the management indicated that broader demand dynamics remained largely unchanged. This brokerage said pricing for Accenture was stable through FY26 but declined in many areas in Q4, suggesting competitive intensity remains a constraint, while AI-led productivity may allow vendors to support incremental volumes with lower hiring.

Accenture's fixed-price and outcome-based work now account for 65 per cent of bookings, reflecting the shift away from effort-based pricing.

After taking guidance into account, Emkay said the overall commentary supports a stabilizing demand backdrop rather than a strong cyclical recovery.

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"The NIFTY IT Index has underperformed the broader market by 4.4 per cent/4.6 per cent over the past 1M/6M amid concerns around weak demand, macro uncertainties, soft discretionary spending, AI-led disruption to the traditional book of business, and evolving industry economics, partly offset by rupee depreciation. Our pecking order among large caps is TCS, Infosys, LTM, HCL Tech, TECHM, and Wipro," it said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Accenture’s results, commentary and guidance are slightly positive for Indian IT. Guidance of recovery in consulting business alludes to early signs of possible recovery in discretionary spends, though not in the immediate future.

"We continue to remain positive on the sector and maintain that Gen AI will eventually lead to expansion of TAM for Indian IT companies," it said

Choice Institutional said Accenture’s commentary points to improving demand signals, particularly around AI-led transformation, but the pace of conversion into reported revenues remains the key monitor.

"We, therefore, forecast FY27 to remain another subdued growth year for Indian IT, with AI-led productivity pass-throughs, pricing pressure and continued softness in discretionary spending projected to constrain reported growth. Within Tier-1, we prefer TCS, TECHM and, among mid-caps, we have COFORGE and MPHASIS as our preferred investment ideas," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 2:45 PM IST
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