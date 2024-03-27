scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Trending Stocks
Here’s the list of 25 stocks available for trading in T+0 basis from March 28

Feedback

Here’s the list of 25 stocks available for trading in T+0 basis from March 28

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a circular issued last week, had stated that the new framework would be introduced for a limited set of 25 stocks and also a limited set of brokers from March 28

Bajaj Auto, BPCL among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement from March 28: BSE Bajaj Auto, BPCL among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement from March 28: BSE
SUMMARY
  • Select 25 stocks would be available for trading under T+0 settlement cycle – same day settlement -- from March 28 onwards
  • List includes stocks like Bajaj Auto, BPCL, JSW Steel, LTIMindtree, MRF, Nestle India, ONGC, SBI, Vedanta and NMDC among others
  • Last week, Sebi had stated that the new framework would be introduced for a limited set of 25 stocks and also a limited set of brokers

A day before the much-awaited T+0 settlement cycle – beta version for now -- kicks in, BSE has released the list of 25 stocks that will be available for trading and settlement in the T+0 mechanism.

According to a circular issued by BSE, the 25 companies whose shares would be available for trading in the same day settlement mechanism would include: Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Birlasoft, Cipla, Coforge, Divis Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Steel, LIC Housing Finance, LTIMindtree, MRF, Nestle India, NMDC, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, Petronet LNG, Samvardhana Motherson International, State Bank Of India, Tata Communications, Trent, Union Bank Of India and Vedanta.

Last week, capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stated in a circular that the new framework would be introduced for a limited set of 25 stocks and also a limited set of brokers.

This assumes significance as work related to the introduction of a shorter settlement cycle was happening for many months now with all stakeholders of the capital market, especially market infrastructure intermediaries (MIIs) like exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations, were working together to reduce the settlement cycle from the current T+1 to same-day and ultimately move towards instant settlement.

“The significant evolution of technology, architecture and capacity of MIIs, presents opportunities for further advancing clearing and settlement timelines. Further, India’s depository ecosystem has visibility of individual client level holdings in digital form, and so has the ability to effect immediate transfer of securities and also India’s payments and settlements ecosystem has long allowed for real time transfer of funds,” stated the Sebi circular issued last week.

“A shortened settlement cycle will bring cost and time efficiency, transparency in charges to investors and strengthen risk management at clearing corporations and the overall securities market ecosystem,” it added.

The Sebi circular further stated that the MIIs will have to disseminate on a periodic basis, the list of brokers that are participating in the beta version of T+0 settlement cycle on their websites and also provide a fortnightly report on the progress of activities in the beta version of T+0 settlement cycle till further direction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto Ltd