IREDA, RBL Bank, Aster DM, Tata Chemicals, NLC India: Midcap shares that MFs bought & sold in March

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, NLC India, Aavas Financiers Ltd, Aditya Birla AMC, Star Health & Allied and GR Infraprojects are some of the midcap stocks that mutual fund (MF) managers added to their stock portfolios in March, ahead of the fourth quarter earnings season.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Bata India, UPL Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) were some of the stocks that they trimmed stakes to in the quarter gone by.

Mutual funds bought Rs 1,430 crore worth Aster DM Healthcare shares in March, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted. As per data compiled by the brokerage, MFs owned 6.44 crore Aster DM Healthcare shares at March end against 2.94 crore shares, up 3.5 crore shares month-on-month (MoM).

The institutional category bought 5.87 crore additional NLC India shares worth Rs 1,340 crore in the month. Aavas Financiers saw MFs buying 69 lakh additional shares worth Rs 910 crore. Aditya Birla AMC (Rs 750 crore), Star Health & Allied (Rs 720 crore), GR Infraprojects (Rs 640 crore), Crompton Greaves Consumer (Rs 520 crore) and Bandhan Bank (Rs 500 crore) were a few other stocks that saw over Rs 500 crore worth MF buying in March.

Tata Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), Delhivery, Voltas, Gland Pharma and Voltas were some other stocks seeing MF buying for the month.

On the flip side, mutual funds sold Rs 370 crore worth Hindustan Copper shares in March. As per data , MFs owned 4.31 crore Hindustan Copper shares at March end against 5.63 crore shares, down 1.32 crore shares month-on-month (MoM).

The institutional category sold 22 lakh crore additional Bata India shares worth Rs 300 crore in the month. UPL saw MFs selling 61 lakh additional shares worth Rs 280 crore. Bharat Dynamics (Rs 270 crore), IREDA (Rs 250 crore), Coromandel International (Rs 220 crore), Max Financial (Rs 220 crore) and Federal Bank (Rs 220 crore) saw MF selling in March. Amara Raja Energy and Apollo Tyres were two other midcap shares seeing over Rs 200 crore worth MF selling in March.