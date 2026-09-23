Gold Flake Premium had earlier become more expensive in June when ITC raised the price of a 10-cigarette pack by 8.7% from Rs 115 to Rs 125.

With the two price increases, the price of a 10-cigarette pack of Gold Flake Premium has risen 17.4% this year, from Rs 115 at the start of the year to Rs 135 currently.

In the current session, ITC stock rose 1.94% to Rs 266.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.37 lakh crore. Total 9.30 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.96 crore. ITC shares are neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with their RSI standing at 48.2.

On similar lines, Godfrey Phillips stock rose 2.18% to Rs 2017.10 today against the previous close of Rs 1973.90.

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The latest cigarette price hikes comes as firms continue to pass on the impact of higher taxes introduced earlier this year.

ITC shares are under pressure this year after the Modi government effected a cigarette tax hike from February 1, 2026. The old compensation cess structure was replaced with the government raising the core GST on cigarettes from 28% to 40% of the retail price.

The stock has fallen 26% this year. Godfrey Phillips stock has also fallen 13% this year.