scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Trending Stocks
Lodha, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties shares: Mumbai registrations up, what's ahead?

Feedback

Lodha, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties shares: Mumbai registrations up, what's ahead?

With the RBI hitting the pause button on rate hikes Mumbai’s real estate sales would improve going ahead and benefit players such as Lodha, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd (Rustomjee), Godrej Properties Ltd and Sunteck Realty.

Real estate stocks: Nuvama said the buoyancy in sales would sustain driven by robust business development targets and pickup in launches, aided by cash flow improvement. Real estate stocks: Nuvama said the buoyancy in sales would sustain driven by robust business development targets and pickup in launches, aided by cash flow improvement.

The number of housing units registered in Mumbai jumped 24 per cent YoY to 12,056 units. Registrations were up 10 per cent month-on-month even as there were fewer days in the month. That said the overall value of units registered fell 20 per cent YoY (up 16 per cent MoM) to Rs 14,800 crore due to which the average ticket size was also down 36 per cent YoY (up 6 per cent MoM) to Rs 1.22 crore.

The high base of February 2023 was due to homebuyers’ rush to buy luxury properties last year following the government's decision to limit tax deductions on capital gains earned from the sale of residential property after March 31, 2023.

"The share of homes with area of over 500sft increased to 45 per cent in Feb-24 (34 per cent in Feb-23, 48 per cent in Jan-24). The share of homes with 500–1,000sft area declined to 42 per cent in Feb-24 (45 per cent in Feb-23, 43 per cent in Jan-24). Western and central suburbs continue to lead the demand," Nuvama said in a note,

The domestic brokerage said with the RBI hitting the pause button on rate hikes Mumbai’s real estate sales would improve going ahead. This, it said, would benefit Mumbai-based players such as Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha), Oberoi Realty Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd (Rustomjee), Godrej Properties Ltd and Sunteck Realty.

"Consolidation is the driving feature of India’s property market. We believe the buoyancy in sales would sustain driven by: i) robust business development targets (refer to Business development building up); ii) pickup in launches, aided by cash flow improvement (refer to Cash flow generation surges); iii) interest rate stabilisation (refer to Housing stocks: Back in favour); iv) diversification; and v) market share gains (refer Real estate - Burning bright; hope for more)," Nuvama said.

An increase in wages, employment opportunities and return-to-office are expected to keep home buying activity healthy, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Oberoi Realty Ltd
Oberoi Realty Ltd