Reliance Power, IRFC, RVNL, MMTC shares see huge volumes on NSE

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and RVNL fell in Wednesday's trade amid huge volumes on NSE. Reliance Power, RattanIndia Power GTL Infra and Shree Renuka Sugars were among stocks that rallied amid high volumes.

Reliance Power topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock surged 6.57 per cent to Rs 19.80, as 20,71,42,977 shares worth Rs 436 crore changed hands on the counter by 11.20 am. The company has allotted 7,59,77,000 equity shares to Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited for Rs 20 apiece. IRFC shares plunged 4.57 per cent to Rs 68.95. CBI this week registered a case against Amitabha Banerjee, former CMD of IRFC in connection with irregularities in the purchase and distribution of exorbitant gold and non-gold items from funds of IRFC.

A total of 15,00,08,014 IRFC shares worth Rs 1,037 crore changed hands so far.

RattanIndia Power shares advanced 4.72 per cent to Rs 6.65, as 13,45,09,623 shares worth Rs 89 crore changed hands. Shares of JP Power added 1.75 per cent to Rs 8.70. A total of 11,40,81,112 JP Power shares worth Rs 99 crore changed hands so far.

GTL Infra surged 7.14 per cent to Re 0.75. A total of 6,57,75,790 GTL Infra shares changed hands worth Rs 4.8 crore. The company has appointed Sunali Chaudhry as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from September 5, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

NBCC, Suzlon Energy, MMTC and Shree Renuka were among other stock that surged up to 7 per cent amid high volumes. NBCC has signed an MoU with Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) for the development of 17.9 acres land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Derive, Kochi for an estimated value of Rs 2,000 crore.

In terms of turnover terms, HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 1,509 crore while ICICI Bank saw Rs 836 crore in turnover. Jio Financial Services, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among other stocks seeing high turnovers

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

