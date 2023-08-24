scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Trending Stocks
Rs 35,300 crore wealth creation: L&T, MTAR, HAL, 6 other shares gain as Chandrayaan 3 probes moon

Feedback

Rs 35,300 crore wealth creation: L&T, MTAR, HAL, 6 other shares gain as Chandrayaan 3 probes moon

L&T was involved in this mission starting from manufacturing of subsystems to mission tracking. The Titanium tanks were delivered by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Mishra Dhatu Nigam played a role in developing and supplying critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels. Mishra Dhatu Nigam played a role in developing and supplying critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels.
SUMMARY
  • Nine stocks saw their m-cap rising Rs 35,305.43 crore to Rs 6,27,630 crore from Rs 5,92,324 crore.
  • Chandrayaan 3 entered the Lunar orbit on Aug 5. Vikram lander made a soft landing on Aug 23.
  • The biggest gainer has been satellite communication provider Avantel Ltd, data showed.

Shares of at least nine listed companies that contributed to India's successful moon mission or have exposure to the space segment saw their combined market capitalisation (m-cap) jumping over Rs 35,000 crore even since Chandrayaan 3 entered the Lunar orbit on August 5. Many of these stocks climbed up to 8 per cent following Vikram Lander's successful soft landing on moon on Thursday.

The biggest gainer has been satellite communication provider Avantel Ltd, whose shares rallied 47 per cent over August 4's closing level. August 5 was a Saturday, non-trading day. Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd saw its shares rallying 17 per cent since August 4. Shares of Centum Electronics Ltd are up 16.62 per cent since then. Centum delivered more than 200 mission critical modules to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Linde India (13 per cent), BHEL (11 per cent) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (10 per cent) also saw double-digit gains since. MTAR Technologies (8 per cent), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (6.45 per cent) and Larsen & Toubro (4 per cent) also advanced up to 6 per cent since.

L&T was involved in this mission starting from manufacturing of subsystems to mission tracking. The Titanium tanks were delivered by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). In the case of Mishra Dhatu Nigam, the company played a role in developing and supplying critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for various components of the LVM3/M4, a three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 success sends Paras Defence, MTAR Technologies, BEL, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), other space-related stocks to the Moon!

In total, nine stocks saw their m-cap rising Rs 35,305.43 crore to Rs 6,27,630 crore from Rs 5,92,324 crore.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, meanwhile, saw its shares fall about 10 per cent since August 4.

A Hindustan Times report quoting Walchandnagar Industries' CEO and MD Chirag Doshi suggested that the critical booster segments S200 used in the LVM3 launch vehicle of the Chandrayaan 3 mission were manufactured and proof pressure-tested specifically at its facility. Other LVM3-M4s subsystems like Flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle were also a Walchandnagar production, the media report suggested Doshi as saying.

Also read: BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics, Midhani: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Also read: Hot stocks on August 24, 2023: Jio Financial, Federal Bank, Vascon Engineers, Bajaj Hindusthan, Tata Communications and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 24, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Larsen & Toubro Ltd