Stocks in news: RIL, Dixon Technologies, Tata Power, Vedanta, Oberoi Realty and more

Domestic equity market closed higher in the previous trading session. Sensex gained 173 points to 66,118 and Nifty rose 52 points to 19716 on Wednesday. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta are in news today after a Bloomberg report said that the Anil Agrawal unit was nearing a deal to demerge businesses into several listed entities. As per the report, the broad restructuring, if successful, may help Agarwal manage his group's debt load.

Nazara Technologies

The online sports platform has received a Show-Cause Notice (SCN) dated September 21, 2023, from the Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai. The notice claims a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore.

Oberoi Realty

Mumbai-based company said it has inked an agreement for the redevelopment of a prime land parcel spanning approximately 13,450 square metre in Tardeo, Mumbai City.

Yatra Online

The shares of corporate travel services company will list on the BSE and NSE today. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 142 per share. The allotment of shares during the IPO was carried out on September 25.

Aurobindo Pharma

Subsidiary Auro Vaccines has inked a licence pact with Hilleman Laboratories Singapore Pte Limited to make and commercialise a pentavalent vaccine candidate used in children's vaccination. Auro Vaccines will make milestone payments to Hilleman upon achieving certain development and clinical study outcomes, while Hilleman will also be paid royalties upon commercialisation of the vaccine candidate.

Dixon Technologies

The firm’s arm Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Xiaomi Technology India for the manufacturing of smartphones and other related products for Xiaomi. Manufacturing of these products will be carried out from Padget’s manufacturing facility at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Tata Power Company

The subsidiary of the Tata Group firm Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) will open a 41 MW captive solar plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu for TP Solar's new greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ telecom arm Reliance Jio has made 39.07 lakh wireless subscribers in July 2023, against an addition of 22.7 lakh subscribers in the previous month, as per the data published by the TRAI. The firm held a 38.60 percent market share of wireless subscribers as of July 2023.

Bharti Airtel

The telco added 15.17 lakh subscribers in July 2023, rising from addition of 14.1 lakh subscribers in June 2023. The firm enjoys a 32.74 percent market share in the wireless subscribers segment as of July 2023.

NBCC India

The state-owned construction company has announced the sale of commercial built-up space in World Trade Centre, New Delhi through e-auction. The firm started the sale on September 27 and the e-auction will take place on October 23 this year. The area offered for sale is 14.75 lakh square feet and the value of the area offered is Rs 5,716.43 crore.

