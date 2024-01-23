Stocks to watch out for today: Shree Cement, Tata Motors, Coforge, Zee Entertainment and more

Benchmark Sensex closed 259 pts lower at 71,423 on Saturday. Nifty too slipped 50 pts to 21,571.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Earnings today

Shares of Axis Bank, Indus Towers, JSW Energy, L&T Finance Holdings, Havells India, Karnataka Bank, Mahanagar Gas, REC, Tata Elxsi, United Spirits, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cyient DLM, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Glenmark Life Sciences, Granules India, ICRA, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy India, Rallis India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tanla Platforms, and Ugro Capital are in focus today as they will release their December quarter earnings on January 23.

Zee Entertainment

Sony has terminated the $10-billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Sony Group Corp said it is calling off a $10-billion merger of its India unit with Zee Entertainment, following a stalemate over who will lead the merged entity.

Coforge

The IT company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 238 crore for the October-December period as against Rs 228.2 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company announced a third interim dividend of Rs 19 per share with a face value of Rs. 10.

ICICI Bank

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd said its standalone net profit jumped 23.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,271.54 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 8,311.85 crore in the same quarter last year. This was in line with the 19-25 per cent growth that analysts were anticipating ahead of the quarterly results.

Lloyds Metals

Lloyds Metals and Energy reported 44.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.15 crore on 91.9% rise in total income on Rs 1923.61 crore in Q3. A

Persistent Systems

The IT services company reported a 8.7 percent QoQ growth in net profit at Rs 286.1 crore for October-December period of FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent sequentially to Rs 2,498.2 crore for the quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive India

The oral care company reported a 36 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 330.11 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,396 crore.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement said it has commenced commercial production at Nawalgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan. In December last year, the cement maker had commissioned the kiln, having a capacity of 11,500 tonnes per day, at its new integrated production facility in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan

Tata Motors

The Tata Group firm said it would increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by an average of 0.7 percent with effect from February 1.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services

The shares of healthcare third-party administrator are set to make their debut on the bourses on January 23. The final issue price has been set at Rs 418 per share. The IPO was held from January 15 to January 17.

