YES Bank, Tata Power, ITC, Suzlon, Reliance Power shares: 6 out of 10 top retail stocks turned multibagger in 1 year

As benchmark stock indices record high in Monday's trade, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests six out of top 10 stocks on Dalal Street -- based on retail participation, delivered multibagger returns in the past one year. Two of these stocks delivered over 400 per cent returns!

YES Bank, where 49.10 lakh individual investors held 22.11 per cent stake at the end of December quarter, saw its shares rallying 54 er cent to Rs 23.20 level from Rs 15.05 level a year-ago. Two of three Tata group stocks in the list namely Tata Motors and Tata Power doubled investor money in the last one year. Tata Motors surged 136 per cent while Tata Power climbed 107 per cent.

Tata Steel, the third group stock in the top 10 retail list, advanced 49 per cent in the past one year. This was higher than the 39 per cent return delivered by the broader index BSE500 and 25 per cent return by the BSE Sensex. There were 41 lakh individual investors (12.78 per cent stake) with holding less than Rs 2 lakh in Tata Motors at December end.

There were 39.28 lakh retail investors in Tata Power (22.97 per cent) and 39.36 lakh retail investors in Tata Steel (17.02 per cent stake)at the end of third quarter.

Reliance Industries, which had 34.92 lakh investors, added 27 per cent during the period. Retail investors owned 7.68 per cent stake in India's most valued firm. Reliance Power shares soared 184 per cent in the last one year. This company had 34.86 lakh individual investors at 2023 end.

Shares of Suzlon Energy zoomed 412 per cent in the one-year period. This company had 34.62 lakh individual investors. India’s wind-turbine generators were hit by little capacity added and high debt. Suzlon, however, with 32 per cent of India’s installed wind-energy capacity, turned net cash (H1 FY24) for the first time since FY06, Anand Rathi noted.

"We expect the huge acceleration in wind-energy capacities benefiting listed OEMs, and the government of the day to be mindful of policy measures. Hence, we initiate coverage with Buy ratings based on 35x FY26e PE for Suzlon," the brokerage said.

ITC shares are up 11.76 per cent, underperforming the market. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares surged 435 per cent while Vodafone Idea advanced 127 per cent during the same period.