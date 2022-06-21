BT MindRush: A peek into Business Today's list of Best CEOs

Running a company is no mean task. And the trying times of the past few years - what with a slowing economy, muted demand, rising costs of crude oil & raw materials and the COVID-19 pandemic - have really tested the calibre of business leaders.

But some of them really made the most of these challenging times. And the 10th edition of the Business Today MindRush, the flagship event of India's biggest business magazine, will felicitate India's best CEOs on Friday, June 24. The CEOs will receive their awards from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The event takes off from Business Today's Best CEOs issue (dated March 20, 2022) - an annual compendium of top leaders from various sectors who are leading from the front amid challenging times and geopolitical scenarios.

The edition profiled 22 winners spanning 16 sectors from agriculture to textiles and across four categories of companies - Super Large (total income of more than Rs 1 lakh crore); Large (Rs 50,000- Rs 1 lakh crore); Mid Sized (Rs 10,000-50,000 crore); and Emerging (Rs 1,000-10,000 crore).

The list has 19 Best CEOs - including the likes of TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta and Tata Steel MD & CEO TV Narendran - and three winners of special awards - the Lifetime Achievement Award, Special Jury Award and Champion of Champions.

To showcase these other key winners as well, the issue had a total of four covers - Salil Parekh, the CEO & MD of tech giant Infosys, who has managed to bring the bellwether back to its glory days; iconic industrialist Ratan Tata on whom the jury unanimously decided to confer the Lifetime Achievement Award; Special Jury Award winner and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla for his contribution in terms of vaccines at a critical time; and the Champion of Champions Bajaj Finance's Managing Director Rajeev Jain for heralding a sweeping digital transformation at the NBFC.

The winners were based on BT-PwC India's Best CEOs ranking. The study used a robust methodology to assess the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns. After applying further stringent filters, the names of top 3 CEOs in each group - overall and sector-wise - were placed before the jury, who chose the final winners.

The jury comprised PS Jayakumar, former CEO, Bank of Baroda, and former country head (consumer banking), Citibank; Amish Mehta, MD& CEO, CRISIL, Haigreve Khaitan, Partner (mergers and acquisitions, private equity, estate planning, trusts and private client), Khaitan & Co; and Amit Tandon, Founder & MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services Indian Limited (IiAS).

