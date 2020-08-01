Buying cars, scooters to cost less, new vehicle insurance rules take effect from today
facebooktwitter
Banking
Insurance
Investment
Taxes
Real Estate
Mutual Funds
Videos
Magazine
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. money
  3. insurance

Buying cars, scooters to cost less, new vehicle insurance rules take effect from today

Purchasing a new car or a two-wheeler will get cheaper as the obligatory long-term insurance package plans will be withdrawn from August 1.

 BusinessToday.In   
  • August 1, 2020  
  • |  
  • UPDATED   12:30 IST
Buying cars, scooters to cost less, new vehicle insurance rules take effect from today
The IRDAI had earlier said that the distribution of long-term third-party policies was challenging, as was unaffordable for vehicle owners.

The new long-term motor insurance packages that cover both own damages (OD) and third-party (TP) damages, will be discontinued. The move will effectively decrease on-road prices of new four and two-wheelers in the country.

According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI), this new rule will be applicable for those vehicles that will be purchased post-August 1, 2020.

Earlier, it was mandatory for a four-wheeler or two-wheeler owner to have third party insurance (three years for cars, and five years for scooter/bikes). An individual could also buy long-term comprehensive insurance, comprising OD and TP for a longer period.

But now with the enforcement of this new rule, customers will not be required to pay for three or five years of long-term insurance in a combined format.

However, the new rule requires a vehicle owner to have at least one-year mandatory third-party insurance. Additionally, customers can also opt for a one-year OD cover.

Besides, the new order also states that customers will not necessarily have to stick to a single insurance provider for a longer period of time, but they can switch to other insurers as per their comfort.

The IRDAI had earlier said that the distribution of long-term third-party policies was challenging, as was unaffordable for vehicle owners. The possibility of forced selling or being linked to loans was high and that policyholders were saddled with a long term product without flexibility.

In 2018, the Supreme Court made it mandatory for vehicle owners to have long-term policies of five years for two-wheelers and three years for four-wheelers. Insurance companies then started offering products on a long-term basis to customers.

This included an option package of OD and TP policies on a long-term basis. However, customers had also started to complain that since OD prices were not regulated by IRDAI, pricing was high.

From the magazine

August 9, 2020August 9, 2020
July 12, 2020July 12, 2020
June 14, 2020June 14, 2020
May 3, 2020May 3, 2020