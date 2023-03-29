MPW 2022: 'Women are born multi-taskers, we are born managers,' says Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer, actor, entrepreneur… the list is endless and Masaba Gupta wears all the hats with panache. But if she had to choose just one, she would choose to be an entrepreneur, she said at Business Today's 19th edition of 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“I think it is time to say it out to the world that we deserve an equal seat at the table,” said Gupta adding that men think that women do not understand the business side of things. “They think we are emotionally too high strung to be able to take practical decisions. But I think what is considered our weakness -- our vulnerability -- is our biggest strength. Women are born multi-taskers, we are born managers, and we have a high threshold for pain, both physically and mentally.”

Gupta said that she felt women were still decades away from being treated as equals but things were changing. “I see women walking out of bad marriages because they are financially independent. Money is such a powerful thing. As a woman, money is a very powerful thing and I mean it in the most positive way. When you don’t have to rely on someone else to put food on your table it is a great power to have.”

Gupta said that while women had been asking for what they deserved for a very long time, things would change only when men take the initiative as well. “Men need to step up and say I think you are an equal. It is time for men to raise their sons and daughters to treat women well and better.”

On being asked what it was like to be raised by a single parent, Gupta said that the one thing that was a constant since when she was growing up was that she had to work, she had to put food on the table. “I think that is such a powerful lesson for young girls, not to depend upon anyone. Be independent, don’t rely on anyone and ask for what you deserve. That’s what I have grown up seeing.”

“It’s not like when you are raised by a woman like my mother who is very charged, very passionate about what she does, but she is also emotional and vulnerable. It’s not as if she is giving a ted talk every morning. You kind of live by example. You live by watching her live her life,” said Gupta.

So, what’s next for Masaba Gupta? “I think I am done. I will now absorb everything that I have conquered so far. I have been thinking about it that it is time to take a step back and just enjoy what I have created. At least, for a little bit because knowing me I will be trying to do the next thing soon,” she said.

And the next thing happens to be a Hindi audible series where she is a super hero. “That’s what I am trying to conquer next week,” said Gupta.

