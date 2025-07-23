After MF licence, the Wealth Company now eyes SIF entry, tier-2 expansion

After its recent mutual fund license, The Wealth Company MF now plans to enter the SIF space.

In the mutual fund space, the newly launched fund house plans to launch 4 funds starting with flexi cap funds.

The newly launched Wealth Company Mutual Fund, a Pantomath Group company, plans to enter the SIF space. The company had recently received its mutual fund license from SEBI on July 18. It filed four Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) on the very day it received its mutual fund licence on the same day and plans to float a flexi cap fund in the next few months. Other funds to be expected include multiasset allocation funds, equity funds, arbitrage funds and fixed income funds.

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund is founded and led by Madhu Lunawat, the first woman founder of a mutual fund house. The AMC has appointed Prasanna Pathak as Deputy CEO, Aparna Shanker as CIO–Equity, Umesh Sharma as CIO–Debt, Debasish Mohanty as Chief Strategy Officer, and Bhalchandra Joshi as Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, the Trustee Board and the AMC Boards comprise eminent Independent Directors with exemplary credentials in governance, policy, and public administration.

Before this, The Wealth Company was already in the alternate investments space, contributing over ₹10,000 crore of client assets under the group’s purview, across four themed Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), catering to high-net-worth investors (HNIs) across the country and global markets.

The fund house will be a distributor-first fund house and will focus on growing its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

On the research front, the AMC is blending human expertise with technological tools. While the fund house did not share a specific AUM target, sources indicate a modest yet confident asset base is anticipated in year one.