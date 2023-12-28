JM Midcap Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap, Nippon India Growth Fund: Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds that may do well in 2024

Mutual Fund investment: Midcap Mutual Funds are equity funds that invest in the mid-sized companies of India. The sharp rally in the equity markets is redefining the investment patterns in mid-cap mutual funds. As per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data in the month of November, the net inflow to equity mutual funds fell to Rs 15,536 crore from Rs 19,957 crore in October.

According to AMFI data, small-cap and mid-cap mutual fund schemes remained popular in the equity category, with net inflows of Rs 3,699.24 crore and Rs 2,665.70 crore, respectively, in November.

Till November, small-cap funds have received net inflows of Rs 37,178 crore since January 2023, while mid-cap funds have seen net investment of Rs 21,520 crore. In comparison, large-cap funds have experienced net outflows of Rs 2,687 crore since the beginning of the year.

Top Mid Cap Mutual Funds that have given more than 40 per cent return in 2023

> JM Midcap Fund Direct Growth: JM Midcap Fund Direct - Growth was launched in October 2022 and has Rs 632 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as on September 30, 2023. JM Midcap Fund Direct - Growth has given returns of 48.91 per cent in last one year. Since launch, it has delivered 42.17 per cent average annual returns. The net asset value (NAV) size for the fund is Rs 14.72.

The fund has mainly invested in services, financial, capital goods, automobile, healthcare sectors since its launch. The fund's top 5 holdings are in Rural Electrification Corpn. Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd.

> Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth : Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund Direct - Growth is a mid cap mutual fund scheme from Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund and was launched on January 2018. The fund has Rs 1,736 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as on September 30, 2023. Its net asset value (NAV) size is Rs 28.15.

The fund has given returns of 48.80 per cent in last one year and 20.58 per cent average annual returns since its launch. The fund has doubled the money invested in it every 3 years.

The fund has mainly invested in financial, healthcare, automobile, capital goods, services sectors. The fund's top 5 holdings are in Rural Electrification Corpn. Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

> Nippon India Growth Fund Direct: Nippon India Growth Fund Direct- Growth is a midcap mutual fund scheme from Nippon India Mutual Fund and was launched in January 2013. It has Rs 21,380 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as till the end of last quarter (September 30, 2023). Its net asset value (NAV) size is Rs 3,429.07.

Nippon India Growth Fund Direct- Growth has given returns of 48.38 per cent in the last one year and 19.00 per cent average annual returns since its launch. The fund has doubled the money invested in it every 3 yrs.

Nippon India Growth Fund has mainly invested in financial, services, healthcare, capital goods, and automobile sectors. The fund's top 5 holdings are Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Tube Investments Of India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.

> HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth is a midcap mutual fund scheme from Hdfc Mutual Fund and was launched in May 2007. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth has Rs 52,138 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2023.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth has given returns of 44.03 per cent in last one year and 17.64 per cent average annual returns since its launch. The fund has doubled the money invested in it every 3 years.

The fund has mainly invested in financial, capital goods, healthcare, technology, and services sectors. The fund's top 5 holdings are in Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, and Tata Communications Ltd.

> WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund: WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct - Growth is a midcap mutual fund scheme from Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund and was launched in August 2022. The fund has Rs 1,306 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as on the last day of the Q2 FY2024 (September 30, 2023).

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct - Growth has given returns of 44.61 per cent in last one year and 33.13 per cent average annual returns since its launch.

The fund has invested in sectors like financial, healthcare, services, capital goods, and technology.

The fund's top 5 holdings are in the Reserve Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd.

