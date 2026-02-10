Kotak Mahindra AMC adopts AI platform to speed up investment research and risk tracking

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has begun using an AI research platform built by Pascal AI to help its investment teams work faster and gain deeper insights into company and market data.

The platform will be deployed within Kotak Mahindra AMC’s internal systems. The fund house said the tool will enable teams to track a larger universe of companies, scan vast volumes of information quickly, and flag risks at an earlier stage, without altering its internal governance or data security frameworks.

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Vibhav Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Pascal AI, said, “Kotak Mahindra AMC’s deployment demonstrates how institutional research can evolve with agentic systems that operate within the discipline, context and judgment of asset management teams. Our role is to deliver technology that supports investors by bringing speed, structure and depth to research workflows, while keeping institutional control at the core.”

He added that the platform is designed to work within existing fund house processes rather than replace current research practices.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, “Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated. We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI’s platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities.”

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The company said the system will operate within KMAMC’s secure infrastructure, ensuring that data, investment frameworks and research judgment remain within the organisation.

The tool uses AI agents built specifically for financial research to automate routine analysis and support decision-making.

The platform is powered by Pascal AI’s Context Graph, which connects Kotak Mahindra AMC’s internal research environment with real-time information such as regulatory filings, earnings transcripts and market updates. It has been deployed on a sovereign Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), ensuring all data remains within KMAMC’s own environment. This marks Pascal AI’s largest enterprise-scale deployment to date.