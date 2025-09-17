From Gold to EVs: Mirae Asset strengthens its passive fund lineup amid Rs 2.12 lakh cr AUM

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house by assets under management (AUM), has continued to expand its passive investment suite, reporting robust inflows across retail and institutional clients as of September 2025. The fund house’s AUM stood at Rs 2.12 lakh crore in August 2025, spread across 85 schemes. The growth underscores the increasing investor appetite for low-cost, diversified products that offer exposure to both domestic and international markets.

Passive products

Mirae’s passive equity funds have consistently delivered competitive performance, maintaining high tracking efficiency. The Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF and large-cap index funds closely tracked their benchmarks, while mid-cap and small-cap offerings posted strong long-term returns, supported by a broader market rally. Global exposure through the Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF and S&P 500 Top 50 ETF attracted additional inflows, providing investors access to international technology leaders and developed market opportunities.

On the fixed-income side, Mirae’s Liquid ETF and short-duration index products delivered stability and liquidity, catering to conservative investors seeking balance in their portfolios.

Thematic innovation

A standout area for Mirae has been its thematic ETFs. The Gold & Silver Passive Fund of Fund (FoF), the first of its kind in India, dynamically allocates between the two metals—leveraging gold’s safe-haven appeal alongside silver’s industrial growth story. This structure allows investors to benefit from tax efficiency while reducing regret risk compared to DIY allocation.

The Mirae Asset Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF is positioned to capture opportunities in India’s fast-evolving electric vehicle (EV) sector. Benefiting from GST 2.0, which retains a concessional 5% rate on EVs, and lower taxes on mass-market vehicles and components, the fund aligns with regulatory momentum favouring sustainable mobility.

Meanwhile, the Mirae Asset Nifty India New Age Consumption ETF FoF targets rising discretionary spending. GST rationalisation, which has cut rates across key consumer categories, is expected to boost household savings by ₹1.8 trillion. With higher disposable incomes likely to flow into autos, durables, and budget hotels, the fund is well placed to benefit from festive-season spending and long-term consumption trends.

For diversified exposure across market caps, the Mirae Asset Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF offers a balanced allocation—50% large caps, 25% mid-caps, and 25% small caps. This simplifies investment decisions while ensuring broad market participation and minimising concentration risks.

Equity exposure

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mirae’s top holdings reflect a diversified mix of banking, IT, and consumer stocks. HDFC Bank led with a 7.2% allocation, followed by ICICI Bank at 4.6%. ITC’s weight rose 0.3% after the purchase of 1.21 crore shares, while significant positions were maintained in Infosys, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India. These allocations demonstrate a blend of stability and growth focus across sectors.

With disciplined portfolio construction, innovative thematic products, and strong tracking performance, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund continues to solidify its leadership in India’s passive investment space.