Mutual funds: Inflows in equity funds drop 22% to Rs 33,430 cr in August, shows AMFI data

Equity mutual fund inflows fell 22% in August, totaling Rs 33,430 crore, down from Rs 42,702 crore in July. In comparison, inflows in August 2024 stood at Rs 38,239 crore. Among the 11 sub-categories, flexi-cap funds led inflows with Rs 7,679 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 5,330 crore, while small-cap funds attracted Rs 4,992 crore during the month.

According to data from AMFI released on September 10, net equity inflows for August fell 22% compared to July, but this still marks the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows, reflecting sustained investor interest. Supported by mark-to-market (MTM) gains in equities, the industry’s overall assets under management (AUM) remained largely steady at Rs 75.18 lakh crore, slightly down from Rs 75.35 lakh crore in July and Rs 74.41 lakh crore in June.

In August 2025, the mutual fund industry launched 23 new open-ended schemes across categories, raising a total of Rs 2,859 crore, compared to 30 schemes raising Rs 30,416 crore in July.

On the debt side, open-ended funds recorded a net outflow of Rs 7,980 crore, a sharp decline from Rs 1,06,801 crore in July. Meanwhile, hybrid funds also saw a drop in inflows, falling to Rs 15,293 crore from Rs 20,879 crore in the previous month.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said: “The lower impact of new flow viz previous month roughly Rs 9,000 crore is to the extent of NFO’s which were higher in July than August. Rest the flow momentum is steady and healthy. Given past trends, I was hoping for a higher SIP number which is now flat around Rs 27,000 crore. Broadly, Indian investors continue to add equities to their allocation despite global headwinds and FII selling, and this is very positive for the markets.”