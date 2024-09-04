NFO alert: HSBC Mutual Fund floats export-themed equity scheme - HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund. Details here

HSBC Mutual Fund will be floating its latest offering, the HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund, which will open on September 5, and will close on September 19, 2024. It is an open-ended equity scheme focused on the export theme and intends to generate long-term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities. The scheme will track the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI) as its benchmark.

As per the company, the investment objective of the new scheme is to target companies engaged in or expected to benefit from the export of goods or services. The fund has the flexibility to invest across market capitalizations, including large, mid, and small-cap companies.

Investment strategy

The HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund will allocate 80-100 per cent in equities and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from the export of goods or services, 0-20 per cent in other equity and equity-related securities, 0-20 per cent in debt securities and money market instruments (including cash and cash equivalents, units of liquid and overnight mutual funds), and 0-10 per cent in units of REITs and InvITs.

Key sectors on radar

> Manufacturing: Automobiles, industrial products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and more

> Services: IT software and services, telecom, transport, and healthcare

The fund aims to capitalise on companies that:



Export goods manufactured in India with potential for increased employment

Benefit from government policies and reforms supporting exports

Leverage India’s cost advantages and skilled talent pool

Promote inbound tourism or provide cost-effective healthcare facilities

The fund will be managed by Abhishek Gupta, who will oversee the equity portion of the fund. Sonal Gupta will oversee overseas securities.



“Stocks will be selected taking into consideration multiple criteria including fundamentals of the business, industry structure, relative business strength amongst peers, quality of the management, sensitivity to economic factors, financial strength of the company, key earnings drivers, and valuation. We believe that this, along with our bottom-up approach to investing may help in creating alpha over the medium to long-term for our prospective investors,” said Venugopal Manghat, CIO-Equity at HSBC Mutual Fund.