Quant Mutual Fund launches India’s first Long-Short Fund under SEBI’s SIF category

Quant Mutual Fund has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch the country’s first long-short equity mutual fund under the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) category. The fund, named Quant SIF (QSIF), marks a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s asset management landscape, introducing complex, hedge-fund-like strategies to the mutual fund ecosystem.

The launch comes after SEBI rolled out the SIF framework on April 1, 2025, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Unlike standard mutual funds, which primarily take long-only equity positions, the QSIF will allow fund managers to go long on stocks they expect to rise and short those likely to fall—a strategy typically reserved for more seasoned and high-risk investment platforms.

What makes Quant SIF stand out?

Quant Mutual Fund was the first to receive a license under this high-risk category. The QSIF is built for investors looking to diversify risk while actively navigating volatile markets. By combining long and short positions within a regulated structure, the fund aims to generate returns even during market downturns—a first in India’s mutual fund space.

For example, in a bearish market, the fund manager could short weak stocks while maintaining long positions in resilient ones, potentially smoothing returns and reducing downside risk.

Understanding the SIF category

SEBI’s Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) structure is designed for high-risk, high-reward strategies. Positioned between mutual funds and PMS, SIFs offer:

A minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh—more than MFs but significantly lower than PMS, which mandates Rs 50 lakh.

Flexibility to invest in equities, debt, REITs, derivatives, and other structured strategies.

Options for open-ended, closed-ended, or interval structures.

Regulatory features like sectoral exposure caps and leverage limits.

Compatibility with SIP, SWP, and STP investment mechanisms.

The SIF format addresses a growing need among serious investors for more customised, diversified strategies, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty or market volatility.

India’s investment landscape

While Quant Mutual Fund leads the SIF launch, several other asset managers are preparing to enter this space:

SIFs: AMCs such as HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential, and Nippon India are reportedly planning thematic and long-short strategies under the SIF umbrella to cater to niche investment opportunities.

Social Impact Funds (AIF Category I): Impact investors like Aavishkaar, Omnivore, and Elevar Equity are targeting sectors like clean energy, rural fintech, and affordable healthcare.

Venture Capital Funds: Heavyweights like Sequoia India, Accel, and Blume Ventures continue to support early-stage tech and socially focused startups across India.

Private Equity Funds: Global players such as KKR, Carlyle, and Blackstone remain dominant in the unlisted space, investing in mature businesses and driving operational turnarounds.

With these developments, India’s capital market is seeing a transformation where regulatory innovation meets investor appetite for tailored, outcome-driven strategies.

By introducing SIFs, SEBI is offering a regulated, transparent, and institutional-grade alternative to the loosely regulated products that had flooded the market promising unrealistic returns, helping protect investor interests while pushing innovation forward.