Momentum to multi assets: 4 new mutual fund launches aim to offer investors varied choices

Several leading mutual fund houses in India have announced new fund offers (NFOs), aiming to provide investors with diverse and strategic investment opportunities. These NFOs cater to both seasoned and novice investors by offering a range of asset classes and focusing on different strategies. Each fund house highlights its unique approach to asset management, aiming to attract a broad spectrum of investors.

Kotak Active Momentum Fund

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has introduced the Kotak Active Momentum Fund, an open-ended equity fund capitalizing on momentum investing. This fund focuses on selecting stocks with significant earnings growth, using an in-house model that combines earnings and sales growth with analyst ratings. Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, emphasized, "Markets are a slave to earnings. Historically, earnings have outperformed price across both bull and bear phases." The scheme is open for subscription from July 29 to August 12, with a minimum investment of ₹5,000.

Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF

Zerodha Fund House has launched the Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt index funds, and commodity ETFs. This fund combines four asset classes—Large Cap Equity, Mid Cap Equity, Gold, and Government Securities—into one product, with a fixed allocation. Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, noted, "This fund is a good starting point for investors who want a simple, ready-made diversified portfolio." The fund is currently open for subscription, with a minimum investment of ₹500.

Bank of India Mid Cap Fund

Bank of India Mutual Fund has rolled out the Bank of India Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focusing on mid-cap companies. This fund aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing in quality mid-sized companies with scalable models and strong management. Mohit Bhatia, CEO of Bank of India Investment Managers, stated, "This fund gives investors access to high-growth opportunities in sunrise sectors and global supply chains." The NFO is open from July 31 to August 14.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Co. Ltd. has introduced the Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund, designed to provide moderate growth potential and lower volatility by investing in equities, arbitrage, and debt. Ganesh Mohan, managing director of Bajaj Finserv AMC, commented, "By combining growth-oriented equities, stable debt, and low-risk arbitrage, it aims to deliver consistent returns with reduced volatility." The NFO is open until August 11.

These NFOs present investors with different options, ranging from equity and debt to multi-asset and savings funds. Each scheme is designed to meet specific investment goals and risk appetites, providing opportunities for growth and diversification across various sectors. Alok Singh, CIO, highlighted, "Mid-cap stocks can outperform larger companies during market recoveries."

The introduction of these NFOs comes at a time of economic uncertainty, where investors are seeking diversified strategies to manage risk while capturing upside potential.

Investors are encouraged to consult financial advisers to ensure these new schemes align with their individual financial goals and risk tolerance. The mutual fund houses have made clear that while these offerings present opportunities, they do not guarantee returns. As Rohit Tandon, Fund Manager at Kotak Mutual Fund, mentioned, "When earnings rise and upgrades follow, prices eventually align. Our model captures this with discipline."