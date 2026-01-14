State Street to acquire 23% stake in Groww AMC to expand India-focused investment offerings

US-based asset management firm State Street Investment Management has announced a strategic minority investment in Groww Asset Management Limited (Groww AMC), marking a significant step in its push to expand access to investing in one of the world’s fastest-growing financial markets. Subject to regulatory approvals, State Street Global Advisors will acquire a 23% stake in Groww AMC for Rs 580 crore, through a mix of secondary share purchases and fresh primary capital infusion.

Groww AMC is the asset management arm of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited, which operates the popular digital investment platform Groww. The partnership is expected to strengthen State Street Investment Management’s footprint in India while enhancing its ability to offer India-focused investment solutions to clients across global markets. For Groww AMC, the deal brings not only growth capital but also access to global expertise in investment strategy, risk management and governance.

The funds raised will be deployed to scale Groww AMC’s mutual fund business and deepen its presence in India’s competitive asset management industry. The collaboration is also expected to facilitate knowledge sharing on product development, helping align Groww AMC with international best practices. Over time, this relationship could pave the way for new asset classes and investment vehicles designed to meet the evolving preferences of Indian retail investors.

“India stands out as a market of immense opportunity, with a rising middle class, favourable demographics, and a rapid shift toward modern investment products,” said Yie-Hsin Hung, chief executive officer of State Street Investment Management. “Groww AMC is at the forefront of this transformation, making investment exposures accessible to millions of individuals. Our partnership allows us to participate directly in the growth of India’s domestic asset management market and build a pipeline of Indian exposures for global distribution.”

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww, welcomed the investment, saying the partnership would help bring global best practices and sophisticated products to Indian investors while strengthening the company’s long-term commitment to building a world-class asset management platform.

Following completion of the transaction, Groww AMC will no longer be a wholly owned subsidiary but will continue to remain a subsidiary of Groww. The company has clarified that Groww AMC will still be classified as a non-material subsidiary, ensuring compliance with regulatory norms while allowing Groww to retain operational control.

Groww AMC has been steadily building its asset management franchise alongside its core broking platform, with mutual funds emerging as a major growth driver. The company has gained strong traction among younger and first-time investors, supported by its digital-first model and user-friendly interface. As India’s retail investor base expands, particularly among millennials and tech-savvy users, Groww has positioned itself as a key player in making investing more accessible and intuitive.