Groww shares rise 3% after Q3 results; State Street Global Advisors to invest Rs 580 crore

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent entity of fintech major Groww, climbed on Wednesday following a dual announcement of its third-quarter financial results and a strategic investment. The stock rose 3.29% to hit Rs 168.05, up from its previous close of Rs 162.70.

The Bengaluru-based company disclosed that it has executed definitive agreements with State Street Global Advisors, Inc. The US-based financial giant has agreed to invest up to Rs 580 crore into Groww Asset Management Limited (Groww AMC).

According to the exchange filing, the deal involves both a secondary purchase and a primary subscription of shares, which will result in a dilution of up to 23% of the fully diluted share capital of Groww AMC.

However, the company clarified that upon completion of this proposed transaction, State Street will not hold more than 4.99% of the aggregate voting power in the subsidiary.

On the financial front, the company reported a set of numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Groww’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,216 crore, compared to Rs 975 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the healthy top-line growth, the company's bottom line faced pressure. Groww reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 547 crore for the quarter, a decline of 28% from the Rs 757 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) climbed 19% to Rs 720 crore, with the EBITDA margin coming in at 59% for the quarter.