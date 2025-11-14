Wealth Company MF Launches multi-asset scheme merging equity, debt & commodities

The Wealth Company MF, part of the Pantomath Financial Services Group, has introduced a multi-asset allocation scheme that merges equity, debt, and commodities such as gold and silver, aiming for a diversified approach. “Asset allocation remains the foundation of long-term wealth creation in India,” said Aparna Shanker, CIO – Equity.

With up to 50 percent commodity exposure, the scheme is structured to adapt to various market swings. “This structure is designed to deliver smoother, risk-adjusted returns across different market conditions.” declared The AMC.

In a statement, Shanker also noted that it “builds on the country’s traditional affinity for real assets such as gold and real estate, combining them with equity and debt for balance and liquidity.” She emphasised that the approach leverages cultural investment habits to encourage broader participation. Meanwhile, Umesh Sharma, CIO – Debt emphasised, “The fund’s flexibility allows the team to respond to changing market dynamics, aiming to blend the growth potential of equities, the stability of fixed income, and the hedging benefits of commodities.”

By actively moving between these components, managers hope to keep returns steady under diverse economic scenarios.

According to the company, the scheme’s hybrid-like structure will also align with the requirements for hybrid taxation under the Income Tax Act, potentially making it tax-efficient for investors.

This approach intends to integrate traditional and alternative assets, providing scope for rebalancing and liquidity. The Wealth Company MF highlights that each allocation is treated as a core element rather than a residual holding, ensuring dynamic adjustments across market cycles. By combining equity, debt, and commodities, the fund aims to provide a smoother experience than strategies reliant on a single investment avenue.