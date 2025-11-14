Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
mutual funds
Wealth Company MF Launches multi-asset scheme merging equity, debt & commodities

Wealth Company MF Launches multi-asset scheme merging equity, debt & commodities

Investors eye The Wealth Company MF's new route: a multi-asset fund weaving equity, debt, and commodities for potentially balanced outcomes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 14, 2025 9:22 AM IST
Wealth Company MF Launches multi-asset scheme merging equity, debt & commodities With up to 50 percent commodity exposure, the scheme is structured to adapt to various market swings.
SUMMARY
  • The Wealth Company MF's new scheme combines equity, debt, and commodities, including gold and silver, for diversified investment.
  • The scheme allows up to 50% commodity exposure, aiming for risk-adjusted returns across various market conditions.
  • It leverages India's cultural affinity for real assets, integrating them with equity and debt to encourage broader investment participation.

The Wealth Company MF, part of the Pantomath Financial Services Group, has introduced a multi-asset allocation scheme that merges equity, debt, and commodities such as gold and silver, aiming for a diversified approach. “Asset allocation remains the foundation of long-term wealth creation in India,” said  Aparna Shanker, CIO – Equity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With up to 50 percent commodity exposure, the scheme is structured to adapt to various market swings. “This structure is designed to deliver smoother, risk-adjusted returns across different market conditions.” declared The AMC.

In a statement, Shanker also noted that it “builds on the country’s traditional affinity for real assets such as gold and real estate, combining them with equity and debt for balance and liquidity.” She emphasised that the approach leverages cultural investment habits to encourage broader participation. Meanwhile, Umesh Sharma, CIO – Debt emphasised, “The fund’s flexibility allows the team to respond to changing market dynamics, aiming to blend the growth potential of equities, the stability of fixed income, and the hedging benefits of commodities.”

By actively moving between these components, managers hope to keep returns steady under diverse economic scenarios.

Advertisement

According to the company, the scheme’s hybrid-like structure will also align with the requirements for hybrid taxation under the Income Tax Act, potentially making it tax-efficient for investors.

This approach intends to integrate traditional and alternative assets, providing scope for rebalancing and liquidity. The Wealth Company MF highlights that each allocation is treated as a core element rather than a residual holding, ensuring dynamic adjustments across market cycles. By combining equity, debt, and commodities, the fund aims to provide a smoother experience than strategies reliant on a single investment avenue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today