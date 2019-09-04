Sensex Today: Sensex ends 161 points higher, Nifty at 10,844; Tata Steel, BPCL, IOC top gainers

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Wednesday, backed by increased buying interest in banking, financial services and metal indices. While Sensex closed 161 points higher at 36,724, Nifty ended the day's trade at 10,844, registering an advance of 46 points.

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a choppy trading session on Wednesday, turned positive by the afternoon session, with increased buying interest in PSU Bank, FMCG, IT and media indices. Currently, Sensex trades 200 points higher at 36,750 and Nifty trades 40 points up at 10,845.

Indian Rupee strengthened against the dollar and advanced to 71.96 per US dollar.

Hang Seng index rises after multiple local media reports suggested that Carrie Lam is set to announce the formal withdrawal of the Extradition Bill on Wednesday, that has triggered months of unrest and has thrown the Chinese-controlled city into its worst crisis in decades.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced to the exchanges that the carmaker has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days, on 7th and 9th September, 2019. Maruti Suzuki added in the regulatory filing that both the days will be observed as no production days. Shares of Maruti Suzuki are currently trading lower at Rs 5887, at a decline of 2.69% or 163 points.

United Bank of India informed the exchanges about the board meet scheduled on September 6, 2019, to consider amalgamation of the bank into Punjab National Bank. "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank has been scheduled on Friday,September6, 2019,to consider amalgamation of United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank," the lender said in a BSE filing. Shares of United Bank have been consecutively falling for the last 5 days now and today the shares have hit 52-week low of Rs.52.4 apeice.

Brent crude was trading up by 12 cents, or 0.21%, at $58.38 a barrel earlier. By 1204IST, the crude oil was up at 58.57 USD. On Tuesday, the price of Brent Crude touched an intraday low of $57.23/bbl before bouncing in the second half but the undertone remained weak. The US manufacturing came in weaker than expected even as the trade war threatened to deepen with both the US and China sticking to their guns. The fall in crude prices was led by the WTI, before late short covering allowed oil prices to settle higher.

Indian Rupee after opening at 72.19 per US dollar, rose 35 paise to 72.06 per Amercian currency from yesterday's close of 72.39.

Equity markets trades lower following a sharp slump in the previous session, backed by weak global and domestic cues and continued selling pressure throughout the day across sectors and stocks.

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 52.4 in August from July's year high of 53.8, still comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and higher than the 51.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts. But that fall, alongside manufacturing growth at a 15-month low, pushed a composite index down to 52.6 in August from 53.9. "The weaker PMI readings for India's service sector match the trend noted in the manufacturing industry, bringing unwelcome news of a cooling economy halfway through the second quarter of fiscal year 2019/20," said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.92. Rupee vs dollar: Rupee rebounds 19 paise to 72.18 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday, the rupee opened at 72.20, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close of 72.39. The domestic unit was later trading at 72.185 against the dollar at 1120 hrs.

The rupee on Tuesday had dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy.

The rupee rebounded 19 paise to 72.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid weakening of the American currency in overseas market.

11:32 IST: The rupee rebounded 19 paise to 72.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid weakening of the American currency in overseas market. The rupee on Tuesday had dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy. At the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday, the rupee opened at 72.20, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close of 72.39. The domestic unit was later trading at 72.185 against the dollar at 1120 hrs. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.92.



Rupee vs dollar: Rupee rebounds 19 paise to 72.18 against US dollar

11:25 IST President Trump warns China over delaying trade talks. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China over delaying trade talks. "We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' (USD 600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot...., Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

11:25 IST: President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China over delaying trade talks. "We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' (USD 600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot...., Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

11:14 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a choppy early trading session Wednesday, currently trade on a bearish note, with Sensex falling over 100 points to 36,455 and Nifty trading at 10,754, declining by 43 points. Buying interest can be seen in PSU Bank, FMCG, IT and media indices that provided mild support to trend, while high selling pressure in Pharma and realty stocks has dragged the indices down.

11:14 IST: Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a choppy early trading session Wednesday, currently trade on a bearish note, with Sensex falling over 100 points to 36,455 and Nifty trading at 10,754, declining by 43 points. Buying interest can be seen in PSU Bank, FMCG, IT and media indices that provided mild support to trend, while high selling pressure in Pharma and realty stocks has dragged the indices down.

10:37 IST Tata Communications gains on partnership with Neeco for IoT services Shares of Tata Communications opened with a gain of 4.34% today and rose 3.6% to touch an intraday high of Rs 428.4 on BSE after the company said it has entered into an arrangement with Neeco for Internet of Things (IoT) services.



"Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to take to market and deliver IoT services for enterprises in Europe," company said in a press release.

10:37 IST: Shares of Tata Communications opened with a gain of 4.34% today and rose 3.6% to touch an intraday high of Rs 428.4 on BSE after the company said it has entered into an arrangement with Neeco for Internet of Things (IoT) services.



"Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to take to market and deliver IoT services for enterprises in Europe," company said in a press release.

10:33 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty have turned choppy in Wednesday trading session owing to high volatility and currently trade sideways. Buying interest can be seen in PSU Bank, FMCG, IT and media indices that provide mild support to trend, while high selling pressure in Pharma and realty stocks has dargged the indices down.

10:33 IST: Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty have turned choppy in Wednesday trading session owing to high volatility and currently trade sideways. Buying interest can be seen in PSU Bank, FMCG, IT and media indices that provide mild support to trend, while high selling pressure in Pharma and realty stocks has dargged the indices down.

10:20 IST Morgan Stanley cuts 'Target Price' on YES Bank Shares of Yes Bank slipped 2% to Rs 57.60 against the previous close of Rs 58.80 on BSE after Morgan Stanley remained underweight on the private lender and also cut the target price to Rs 55 from Rs 95 per share.









10:20 IST: Shares of Yes Bank slipped 2% to Rs 57.60 against the previous close of Rs 58.80 on BSE after Morgan Stanley remained underweight on the private lender and also cut the target price to Rs 55 from Rs 95 per share.









10:10 IST Equity indices turn green

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty, after opening choppy, turned green by the first hour of trading session on Wednesday, backed by strong buying interest in PSU banking, metal, FMCG and banking stocks by investors.



Currently, Sensex trades 55 points higher at 36,620 and Nifty trades 14 points higher at 10,812.









10:10 IST:

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty, after opening choppy, turned green by the first hour of trading session on Wednesday, backed by strong buying interest in PSU banking, metal, FMCG and banking stocks by investors.



Currently, Sensex trades 55 points higher at 36,620 and Nifty trades 14 points higher at 10,812.









10:00 IST Sun Pharma declines on reports of SEBI orders for forensic audit The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit against Sun Pharma to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards. SEBI has been poring over Sun Pharma's books of accounts to look into red flags raised by the whistleblower in his complaint.



Reacting to the news, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is currently trading at Rs423, down by Rs16.45 or 3.74% from its previous closing of Rs439.45 on the BSE.

10:00 IST: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit against Sun Pharma to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards. SEBI has been poring over Sun Pharma's books of accounts to look into red flags raised by the whistleblower in his complaint.



Reacting to the news, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is currently trading at Rs423, down by Rs16.45 or 3.74% from its previous closing of Rs439.45 on the BSE.

09:52 IST Cox & Kings said to consider sale of European hotel chain Meininger As per media reports, Cox & Kings is exploring a potential sale of European hospitality chain Meininger Hotels as it seeks to cut debt.

Shares of Cox & Kings, which defaulted on some of its borrowings earlier this year, have fallen 98% over the last 12 months to give it a market value of about $10.4 million from $0.7bn. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 4, 2019

09:52 IST: As per media reports, Cox & Kings is exploring a potential sale of European hospitality chain Meininger Hotels as it seeks to cut debt.

Shares of Cox & Kings, which defaulted on some of its borrowings earlier this year, have fallen 98% over the last 12 months to give it a market value of about $10.4 million from $0.7bn. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 4, 2019

09:41 IST India's gold imports hit lowest level in 3 years India's gold imports in August plunged 73% from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high and a hike in import duty curtailed retail purchases of the precious metal, a government source said on Wednesday. Lower imports by the world's second biggest consumer could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in over six years, but help the south Asian country in bringing down the trade deficit and supporting rupee. India's gold imports hit lowest level in 3 years on high domestic prices, import duty

09:41 IST: India's gold imports in August plunged 73% from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high and a hike in import duty curtailed retail purchases of the precious metal, a government source said on Wednesday. Lower imports by the world's second biggest consumer could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in over six years, but help the south Asian country in bringing down the trade deficit and supporting rupee. India's gold imports hit lowest level in 3 years on high domestic prices, import duty

09:35 IST Market Update

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Wednesday, backed by strong selling ineterst in Pharma, realty and banking stocks by investors. Currently, Sensex trades 100 points lower at 36,519 and Nifty trades 31 points lower at 10,766.



09:35 IST:

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Wednesday, backed by strong selling ineterst in Pharma, realty and banking stocks by investors. Currently, Sensex trades 100 points lower at 36,519 and Nifty trades 31 points lower at 10,766.



09:30 IST Sector Update





Sensex Today: On the sectoral front, while buying interest in FMCG, IT and media indices that provided mild support to trend, high selling pressure in Pharma, realty and banking stocks dragged index down





09:30 IST:





Sensex Today: On the sectoral front, while buying interest in FMCG, IT and media indices that provided mild support to trend, high selling pressure in Pharma, realty and banking stocks dragged index down





09:25 IST Opening Bell Sensex Today: Sensex opened 7 points lower at 36,575 against the previous close of 36,562 and Nifty started the day's trade at 10,790, registering 7 points decline against the previous close of 10,797

09:25 IST: Sensex Today: Sensex opened 7 points lower at 36,575 against the previous close of 36,562 and Nifty started the day's trade at 10,790, registering 7 points decline against the previous close of 10,797

09:10 IST Rupee opens at 72.19 per dollar Indian rupee, the domestic currency, opens at 72.19 against the dollar from its last close of 72.40 per dollar.

09:10 IST: Indian rupee, the domestic currency, opens at 72.19 against the dollar from its last close of 72.40 per dollar.

09:04 IST Pre-open session On BSE, Sensex pre-opens 20 points up at 36,588, against the last closing of 36,562.91 and Nifty on NSE trades up at 10,819 against the last close of 10,797

09:04 IST: On BSE, Sensex pre-opens 20 points up at 36,588, against the last closing of 36,562.91 and Nifty on NSE trades up at 10,819 against the last close of 10,797

09:02 IST Global Market Update Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped two days of losses and gained 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45% while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5%. While some markets in Asia enjoyed gains, sentiment in the wider region remained subdued amid worries about a global recession



S&P 500 futures edged up with Treasury yields after U.S. equities retreated and bonds rose overnight. The dollar was little changed.



Australian stocks lost 0.75% and Japan’s Nikkei was little changed.





09:02 IST: Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped two days of losses and gained 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45% while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5%. While some markets in Asia enjoyed gains, sentiment in the wider region remained subdued amid worries about a global recession



S&P 500 futures edged up with Treasury yields after U.S. equities retreated and bonds rose overnight. The dollar was little changed.



Australian stocks lost 0.75% and Japan’s Nikkei was little changed.





09:00 IST Auto sales data Sales data from India’s top six car makers, including Suzuki Motor Corp’s and Toyota Motor Corp’s Indian businesses, shows that passenger vehicle sales for August fell 34% compared with the same period a year ago. These six manufacturers make up more than 90% share of the market. (Reuters)

09:00 IST: Sales data from India’s top six car makers, including Suzuki Motor Corp’s and Toyota Motor Corp’s Indian businesses, shows that passenger vehicle sales for August fell 34% compared with the same period a year ago. These six manufacturers make up more than 90% share of the market. (Reuters)

08:55 IST RBI's task force recommends moves to ease credit markets A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks. A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks. RBI recommends developing a secondary market for corporate loans

08:55 IST: A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks. A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks. RBI recommends developing a secondary market for corporate loans

08:49 IST FII/DII Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 2,016.20 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs1,251.35 crore on Tuesday.





08:49 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 2,016.20 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs1,251.35 crore on Tuesday.





08:47 IST Market Update The slowdown in GDP, core sector, auto numbers and the PMI Manufacturing triggered the sharp fall in the indices. Widening trade rift globally and a weak rupee also took its toll on the markets.



(Kotak Securities)

08:47 IST: The slowdown in GDP, core sector, auto numbers and the PMI Manufacturing triggered the sharp fall in the indices. Widening trade rift globally and a weak rupee also took its toll on the markets.



(Kotak Securities)