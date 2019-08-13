Sensex Today: Sensex ends 623 points lower, Nifty at 10,925; Auto stocks decline

16:05 IST Closing bell Sensex Today: Benchmark Indices Sensex and Nifty pared all initial gains and traded broadly lower by the last hour of trading session on Tuesday, on back of weak domestic and global cues. On Tuesday Sensex ended 623 points lower at 36,958 and Nifty50 closed 183 points lower at 10,925 mark.

16:02 IST Sensex falls over 600 points



Sensex Today: Benchmark Indices traded broadly lower by the last hour of trading session on Tuesday, on back of weak domestic and global cues. Currently Sensex trades 623 points lower at 36,958 and Nifty50 trades 183 points lower at 10,925 mark.

15:35 IST Bosch reports 35% decline in profit Auto component major Bosch on Tuesday reported 35.04 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 279.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, hit by slowdown in the domestic automobile industry. The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 430.98 crore for the same period of previous fiscal, said it has initiated several measures including "manpower adjustments" to remain competitive in the market. During the period under review, the company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,778.82 crore for the April-June quarter from Rs 3,212.15 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a regulatory filing. The Bengaluru-based firm said the Indian automotive market is undergoing major changes as a result of various economic, regulatory, technological and market factors, including opportunities arising in electric mobility segment.

14:52 IST Bharat Forge net profit declines 28pc

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 171.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, on account of lower income.



The company had reported a net profit of Rs 238.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.



Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,372.79 crore, down 3.31 per cent as against Rs 2,454.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago period, Bharat Forge said in a BSE filing.

13:53 IST Minda corp signs TAA with Infac Elecs Minda Corp the flagship company of Spark Minda Group, announced the signing of Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA) with Infac Elecs co. of South Korea to manufacture Automotive Antenna Systems.

13:51 IST Oil prices rise



Crude oil prices rose by Rs 3 to Rs 3,909 per barrel in futures market on Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from physical spot markets.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, at Rs 3,909 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,819 lots.



Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.

13:47 IST Maruti Suzuki's new True Value now 250 outlets strong in two years



Maruti Suzuki's new True Value has rapidly expanded to over 250 digitally integrated independent showrooms in 151 cities, company sadi in a regulatory filing. "In the last two years, True Value has sold over 8 lakh units with Alto, WagonR and Swift being the most popular models. The True Value buyers are mostly in the age group 25-45 years," the filing added.

13:45 IST Symphony launches new range of Commercial Air Coolers Symphony announced today that it has launched a unique new range of Commercial Air Coolers, under the brand ’Movicool’. After conducting initial field trials last summer we are now ready for national launch of this range. Commercial coolers are essentially portable coolers which can cool very large spaces.

13:43 IST Pidlite enters JV with Empresarial Grupo Puma Pidilite Industries Ltd has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma S.L. (Grupo Puma) a leading technical mortars manufacturer based in Spain to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India.



The joint venture will provide a comprehensive array of technical mortars for wide applications ranging from flooring, wall plasters, textured wall plasters, decorative plasters and insulation. Grupo Puma will license the technology to the JVC which will invest in a modern manufacturing facility in India. The entity will service the key markets of SAARC (excluding Pakistan) and Myanmaar.

13:41 IST Dilip Biulcon recieves LOA Dilip Buildcon announced today to the exchanges that it has recieved letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Water Resources Deparbnent Govemment of Jharkhand.



"Construction of Kharkai Dam at Icha with all control gates and its allied works including civil, Mechanical (with Design of Gates), Electrical and SCADA System under SMP in the state of Jharkhand" the regulatory fling said.



The project worth the cost amounting 972.28 cr has a completion duration of 36 months.





