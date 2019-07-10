Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline
10 July 2019
Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.
Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.
While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.
Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.
Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.
Others auto shares quoting around 0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.
Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in todayâs trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00
SpiceJet share price rose 9.38% to 128.25 level compared to the previous close of 117.25 on BSE. SpiceJet share price opened with a gain of 4.14% at 122.1 0 on BSE. SpiceJet share price has gained 11.77% during the last one year and gained 38.96% since the beginning of this year.
Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.
Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.
IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409 to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.
US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor losses agains their last close. While Sensex opened 28 points lower at 38,701.99 and Nifty50 started today' trade at 11,536.15, down by 13 points.
Indigo shares have hit lower circuit since the pre-open session on Wednesday. The stock price of InterGlobe Avaition depleted almost 156 points or 10 % value to trade at Rs 1409.20, against the previous close of Rs 1565.75. Overall 1500 and 0.48 lakh shares are being traded in the opening session today on BSe and NSE, respectively.
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 674.26 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 710.91 crore Tuesday.
IndiGo promotor Rakesh Gangwal has flagged serious corporate governance lapses at the company. In a letter to market regulator SEBI on Tuesday, Gangwal said that even a "paan ki dukaan" (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.
