Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline

10 July 2019

Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • 16:16 IST

    Closing Sessiom

    Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

    Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.

    While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.

    • 16:16 IST:
    Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

    Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.

    While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.

  • 15:22 IST

    Sectoral Update

    In sectoral terms, all the indices were trading in red by the closing session with major declines registered in Infra, Realty, Metal and Auto stocks.

    • 15:22 IST: In sectoral terms, all the indices were trading in red by the closing session with major declines registered in Infra, Realty, Metal and Auto stocks.

  • 14:51 IST

    Auto shares trade lower

    Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.

    Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.

    Others auto shares quoting around  0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.


    Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in todayâs trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00

    • 14:51 IST: Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.

    Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.

    Others auto shares quoting around  0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.


    Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in todayâs trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00

  • 13:52 IST

    Spicejet surges on bak of IndiGo's fall

    SpiceJet share price rose 9.38% to 128.25 level compared to the previous close of 117.25 on BSE. SpiceJet share price opened with a gain of 4.14% at 122.1 0 on BSE. SpiceJet share price has gained 11.77% during the last one year and gained 38.96% since the beginning of this year.

    IndiGo's pain is SpiceJet's gain: Ajay Singh-led airline rises over 9% in early trade




    • 13:52 IST:

    SpiceJet share price rose 9.38% to 128.25 level compared to the previous close of 117.25 on BSE. SpiceJet share price opened with a gain of 4.14% at 122.1 0 on BSE. SpiceJet share price has gained 11.77% during the last one year and gained 38.96% since the beginning of this year.

    IndiGo's pain is SpiceJet's gain: Ajay Singh-led airline rises over 9% in early trade




  • 13:41 IST

    Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit

    Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.

    • 13:41 IST:
    Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.

  • 12:50 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.

    Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.

    • 12:50 IST:
    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.

    Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.

  • 11:03 IST

    IndiGo shares down 17.5%

    IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409  to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.

    • 11:03 IST: IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409  to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.

  • 09:46 IST

    US market update

    US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.

    • 09:46 IST: US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.

  • 09:45 IST

    Rupee opens weaker against Tuesday's close


    Indian Rupee, the domestic currency, 68.62 vs the UD dollar, comapred to the last closing at 68.54 on Tuesday

    • 09:45 IST:
    Indian Rupee, the domestic currency, 68.62 vs the UD dollar, comapred to the last closing at 68.54 on Tuesday

  • 09:43 IST

    Oil prices rises

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.

    The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output.

    (Reuters)

    • 09:43 IST:
    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.

    The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output.

    (Reuters)

  • 09:39 IST

    TCS opens lower after Q1 earnings

    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. opened lower by 50.45 points or 2.37% at Rs 2081.00 against the previous close of Rs 2131.45

     Moreover, the TCS stock has further fallen 2.88% to an intraday low of Rs 2,070.10. It currently trades down by 2.00% at Rs 2088.80

    • Load More

    09:39 IST: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. opened lower by 50.45 points or 2.37% at Rs 2081.00 against the previous close of Rs 2131.45

     Moreover, the TCS stock has further fallen 2.88% to an intraday low of Rs 2,070.10. It currently trades down by 2.00% at Rs 2088.80

  • 09:30 IST

    Opening Session

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor losses agains their last close. While Sensex opened 28 points lower at 38,701.99 and Nifty50 started today' trade at 11,536.15, down by 13 points.

    • 09:30 IST: Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor losses agains their last close. While Sensex opened 28 points lower at 38,701.99 and Nifty50 started today' trade at 11,536.15, down by 13 points.

  • 09:21 IST

    Indigo shares hits lower circuit

    Indigo shares have hit lower circuit since the pre-open session on Wednesday. The stock price of InterGlobe Avaition depleted almost 156 points or 10 % value to trade at Rs 1409.20, against the previous close of Rs 1565.75. Overall 1500 and 0.48 lakh shares are being traded in the opening session today on BSe and NSE, respectively.

    • 09:21 IST: Indigo shares have hit lower circuit since the pre-open session on Wednesday. The stock price of InterGlobe Avaition depleted almost 156 points or 10 % value to trade at Rs 1409.20, against the previous close of Rs 1565.75. Overall 1500 and 0.48 lakh shares are being traded in the opening session today on BSe and NSE, respectively.

  • 09:13 IST

    TCS Q1 net profit rises 10.8% to Rs81.31bn; revenue up 11.4%

    TCS Q1 results:
    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, has kicked-off earnings season on a strong note, posting better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    The IT bellwether reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 7,340 crore in the same quarter last year.

    • 09:13 IST:
    TCS Q1 results:
    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, has kicked-off earnings season on a strong note, posting better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    The IT bellwether reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 7,340 crore in the same quarter last year.

  • 09:10 IST

    SGX Nifty

    SGX Nifty is up 2 points on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the domestic equity market.

    • 09:10 IST: SGX Nifty is up 2 points on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the domestic equity market.

  • 09:09 IST

    FII and DII

    The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 674.26 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 710.91 crore Tuesday.

    • 09:09 IST: The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 674.26 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 710.91 crore Tuesday.

  • 09:05 IST

    Pre-open session

    Indices registered mixed trend, with Sensex adding 142 points to 98,873 in the pre open session. Nifty although, trades lower by 17 points at 11538.90 level.

    • 09:05 IST: Indices registered mixed trend, with Sensex adding 142 points to 98,873 in the pre open session. Nifty although, trades lower by 17 points at 11538.90 level.

  • 08:56 IST

    IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal writes to SEBI

    IndiGo promotor Rakesh Gangwal has flagged serious corporate governance lapses at the company. In a letter to market regulator SEBI on Tuesday, Gangwal said that even a "paan ki dukaan" (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.

    • 08:56 IST:
    IndiGo promotor Rakesh Gangwal has flagged serious corporate governance lapses at the company. In a letter to market regulator SEBI on Tuesday, Gangwal said that even a "paan ki dukaan" (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.

  • 08:54 IST

    Tuesday's Close

    Indices pared earlier losses to end flat after volatile session. While Nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.

    Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.

    • 08:54 IST:
    Indices pared earlier losses to end flat after volatile session. While Nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.

    Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.

  • 08:52 IST

    Trumps threatens India again on Tariffs

    President Donald Trump warned India again about its high tariff regime is not acceptable to the US, before officials' meet this week to break the trade impasse in New Delhi.

    "India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

    • 08:52 IST:
    President Donald Trump warned India again about its high tariff regime is not acceptable to the US, before officials' meet this week to break the trade impasse in New Delhi.

    "India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Tags: Sensex | Nifty | Live blog | market | BSE | NSE | share | s