Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline

16:16 IST Closing Sessiom Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.

While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.



16:16 IST: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.

While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.



15:22 IST Sectoral Update In sectoral terms, all the indices were trading in red by the closing session with major declines registered in Infra, Realty, Metal and Auto stocks.





15:22 IST: In sectoral terms, all the indices were trading in red by the closing session with major declines registered in Infra, Realty, Metal and Auto stocks.





14:51 IST Auto shares trade lower Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.



Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.



Others auto shares quoting around 0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.





Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in todayâs trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00





14:51 IST: Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.



Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.



Others auto shares quoting around 0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.





Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in todayâs trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00





13:41 IST Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data. Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.

Manpasand Beverages stock hits 5% lower circuit after auditor quits amid probe in GST fraud case



13:41 IST: Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data. Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.

Manpasand Beverages stock hits 5% lower circuit after auditor quits amid probe in GST fraud case



12:50 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.

Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.





12:50 IST: Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.

Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.





11:03 IST IndiGo shares down 17.5% IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409 to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.





11:03 IST: IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409 to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.





09:46 IST US market update US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.





09:46 IST: US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.





09:45 IST Rupee opens weaker against Tuesday's close

Indian Rupee, the domestic currency, 68.62 vs the UD dollar, comapred to the last closing at 68.54 on Tuesday

09:45 IST:

Indian Rupee, the domestic currency, 68.62 vs the UD dollar, comapred to the last closing at 68.54 on Tuesday

09:43 IST Oil prices rises Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.



The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output.



(Reuters)

09:43 IST: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.



The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output.



(Reuters)